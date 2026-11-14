Eswatini Faces Rising Energy Costs and Proposed Electricity Hikes

Eswatini households and businesses confront soaring fuel prices and an 18.38% electricity tariff hike proposed by the EEC for 2027/28, impacting purchasing power and competitiveness.

Residents and commercial enterprises in Eswatini are grappling with intensifying financial strain as energy expenses climb rapidly across both fuel and electricity sectors. This dual pressure on household budgets and operational costs stems from immediate fuel adjustments already enacted and a substantial proposed increase in power tariffs scheduled for the coming fiscal years. The convergence of these energy cost escalations threatens to further erode consumer purchasing power while simultaneously raising production expenses for local businesses dependent on reliable and affordable utilities.

Proposed EEC Electricity Tariff Increases Timeline

The Eswatini Electricity Company (EEC) has formally submitted an application for an average electricity tariff increase of 18.38% for the 2027/28 financial year. This application was published by the Eswatini Energy Regulatory Authority (ESERA) in November 2026, outlining a multi-year adjustment strategy. If regulatory approval is granted, the first tariff adjustment is scheduled to take effect on 1 April 2027, followed by a second adjustment on 1 April 2028. The EEC attributes the necessity of these increases partly to the high cost of purchasing electricity, which constitutes approximately 61% of its revenue requirements. Additionally, the application seeks to recover historical costs and finance expenditure on maintaining and improving the national electricity network.

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ESERA Regulatory Review and Decision Timeline

The Eswatini Energy Regulatory Authority (ESERA) is currently conducting a comprehensive review of the EEC's application. The regulatory body is expected to announce its final decision by 1 February 2027. This upcoming decision follows a previous electricity tariff adjustment of 11.74% on average that took effect in April 2026. That earlier adjustment occurred after government intervention reduced the initially approved increase of 13.61%, demonstrating the government's active role in mitigating sudden spikes in energy costs for the public. The outcome of the current review will significantly influence the cost of living and business operations in Eswatini for the next two years.

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Recent Fuel Price Adjustments and Economic Impact

Beyond electricity, motorists in Eswatini have already absorbed significant fuel price hikes. A major adjustment occurred on 1 October 2026, when petrol prices increased by E3.43 (R3.43) per litre. Diesel prices also rose, moving from E28.85 (R28.85) to E32.25 (R32.25) per litre, representing an increase of E3.40 (R3.40). According to the Ministry of Economic Planning and Development, as reported by Times of Eswatini, domestic fuel prices have increased by 51.2% since April 2026. The ministry warned that these elevated fuel costs are driving up production expenses, weakening the country's export competitiveness, and placing severe pressure on household purchasing power.

Consequences for Households and Business Operations

The combined effect of higher transport costs and energy tariffs presents a multifaceted challenge for Eswatini consumers who are already managing rising prices for essential goods. Increased fuel costs directly push up transportation and distribution expenses, which are likely to be passed on to consumers in the form of higher food and product prices. Businesses that rely heavily on electricity will face elevated operating costs if the proposed tariff adjustments are approved by regulators. For households, the simultaneous rise in fuel and electricity bills leaves less disposable income for other necessities, exacerbating the cost-of-living crisis and constraining economic activity at the grassroots level.