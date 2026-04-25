Eswatini Celebrates King Mswati III’s 40th Anniversary Amidst Luxury and Criticism

Eswatini celebrated King Mswati III’s 40 years on the throne with a grand display of national pride, while criticisms regarding the royal family’s lavish lifestyle and economic inequality persist. The celebrations included music, traditional performances, and praise for the king’s developmental efforts, but also highlighted the financial challenges faced by a significant portion of the population.

Eswatini marked a significant milestone this Friday with grand celebrations commemorating King Mswati III’s four decades on the throne. The atmosphere was vibrant and filled with national pride as marching bands filled the air with music, women expressed their joy through traditional ululations, and men offered enthusiastic cheers.

The event, held at the national stadium, showcased a deep reverence for the monarchy, despite ongoing scrutiny regarding the opulent lifestyle enjoyed by the last absolute monarch in sub-Saharan Africa. A visually striking choir, adorned in the national colors of yellow, blue, and red, formed a living representation of the Eswatini flag while performing a song dedicated to the king. They also proudly displayed a banner extending birthday wishes to His Majesty, who turned 58 on the same day.

During his address to the assembled crowd, King Mswati III emphasized the importance of national unity, reflecting on the challenges and triumphs the nation has experienced together. He stated, “We have been through thick and thin as a nation,” underscoring the need for continued solidarity among the people of Eswatini. The celebrations weren’t solely focused on the monarch’s reign; speakers also highlighted the developmental progress made in the mountainous southern African nation, home to approximately 1.5 million people.

Supporters like 19-year-old Shabusiswa Sibambo pointed to positive changes such as the introduction of free primary and secondary school education in 2022 and the implementation of mobile clinic services beginning the following year. These initiatives are seen as crucial steps in improving access to essential services for the population. Further illustrating the perceived benefits of the king’s rule, 70-year-old Busiwe Maziya, a subsistence maize farmer, shared her personal experience.

She recounted her memories of King Mswati’s accession to the throne in 1986 and expressed gratitude for the government’s support in providing agricultural inputs like tools and fertilizer, which she believes have significantly improved her livelihood. The celebrations were a clear demonstration of loyalty and appreciation from a segment of the population who feel directly benefited by the king’s policies and initiatives.

However, the celebrations were not without a backdrop of criticism. While many celebrated the king’s 40-year reign, concerns remain regarding the disparity between the royal family’s lavish spending and the economic realities faced by a significant portion of the population. Critics argue that the king and his twelve wives’ extravagant lifestyle places a considerable strain on the nation’s resources, particularly when approximately one-third of Eswatini’s citizens live below the World Bank’s poverty line of $2.15 per day.

The financial burden of maintaining the royal household is substantial, reportedly costing tens of millions of dollars annually. Adding to these concerns, the government recently approved an additional $3 million allocation for the king’s upkeep this month. This decision has fueled further debate about the prioritization of resources and the need for greater economic equity within the country.

The situation highlights a complex dynamic within Eswatini, where deep-rooted respect for the monarchy coexists with growing calls for greater accountability and a more equitable distribution of wealth. The long-term sustainability of the current system and its ability to address the needs of all citizens remain key questions for the future of the nation





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