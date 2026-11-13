Estiaan Conradie Leads Hyundai Open After Round Two

Estiaan Conradie holds a one-stroke lead at the Hyundai Open after shooting a 65, with Yurav Premlall and Adam Breen close behind at 12 under par.

Estiaan Conradie commands the leaderboard at the Hyundai Open with a one-stroke advantage heading into the weekend. The golfer holds a total score of 13 under par after securing a second-round 65 at the Ebotse Links course on Friday. His consistent performance has placed him at the top of the field, positioning him for a potential victory in the ongoing Sunshine Tour event.

Conradie Maintains Lead at Ebotse Links

Estiaan Conradie shot a 65 in the second round to extend his standing at the Hyundai Open. This score moved him to 13 under par, giving him a narrow but secure lead over the chasing pack. The result highlights his steady form throughout the season, where he has already recorded four top-10 finishes. His ability to manage the course conditions has been a key factor in his current success.

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Conradie noted that he kept the ball in play safely, hitting numerous fairways during the round. He acknowledged that the course felt slightly more difficult in the morning due to a breeze that persisted despite dying down later in the day. He also mentioned that the current heatwave is causing the course to dry out, adding another layer of complexity to the conditions. Despite these challenges, he expressed satisfaction with his position going into the final two rounds.

Premlall and Breen Chase the Leader

Yurav Premlall sits just one stroke behind Estiaan Conradie at 12 under par. The DP World Tour champion posted a 65 of his own on Friday, keeping him firmly in the contention for the Hyundai Open title. His performance ensures that the race for the lead remains tight and competitive as the tournament moves toward its conclusion.

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Adam Breen also shares the second-place position at 12 under par after signing for a 67. His comeback to the Sunshine Tour continues to yield positive results, as he demonstrates his form on the course. Breen described his round as very solid tee to green, noting that he gave himself numerous chances to score. He expressed particular satisfaction with completing a bogey-free round, which has allowed him to re-enter contention after a period without being in the mix.

Contenders Face Tough Weekend Challenge

Adam Breen indicated that the upcoming weekend rounds present a significant challenge. He has not been in contention for a while, making his current position a welcome opportunity to capitalize on his recent form. His focus remains on maintaining the solid play he displayed in the second round as he prepares for the final stages of the tournament.

A pack of proven winners sits within two shots of the leader at 11 under par. This group includes Samuel Simpson, who leads the Courier Guy Order of Merit and has won three times this season. Also in the mix are Rwanda Open champion Kyle de Beer, FBC Zimbabwe Open champion Altin van der Merwe, and multiple Sunshine Tour and HotelPlanner Tour champion JC Ritchie. Their presence ensures a highly competitive field for the weekend rounds.

Conditions and Course Setup Impact Play

The environmental factors at the Ebotse Links have played a notable role in the tournament so far. Estiaan Conradie observed that the wind conditions were more pronounced in the morning compared to the previous day. The drying effect of the heatwave has altered the course playing conditions, requiring precise shot-making from the competitors.

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Conradie managed these conditions effectively by keeping his ball in play and avoiding unnecessary risks. His assessment of the round highlights a strategic approach to golf that prioritizes consistency over aggression. This method has allowed him to build a lead that other players, including Yurav Premlall and Adam Breen, must overcome in the remaining two rounds.

Weekend Outlook for Hyundai Open

The tournament enters its final phase with Estiaan Conradie leading by one stroke. The presence of high-caliber players like Samuel Simpson, Kyle de Beer, and JC Ritchie means that the gap is unlikely to remain wide. Each of these golfers has a history of success on the Sunshine Tour, adding pressure to the leader as the weekend approaches.

Adam Breen sees the final two rounds as a crucial opportunity to leverage his recent form. His bogey-free round suggests he is ready to challenge for the win. The combination of Conradie's steady play and the deep field of contenders promises an exciting conclusion to the Hyundai Open.