Daily Maverick and SA Harvest continue their vital hunger relief initiative in memory of journalist Estelle Ellis, targeting malnutrition in the Eastern Cape.

Daily Maverick and SA Harvest have announced the continuation of their annual food distribution campaign under the new title Estelle's Buckets of Nutrition. This initiative is dedicated to the memory of journalist Estelle Ellis, who passed away in August at the age of 51. The campaign officially begins in Nelson Mandela Bay, with plans to extend support to vulnerable families across South Africa.

Renaming Campaign Honors Ellis Legacy

The initiative was previously known as Buckets of Hope and served as a primary vehicle for addressing childhood malnutrition in the region. Ellis was the driving force behind this project, utilizing her professional platform and social connections to highlight systemic inequalities. Her sister, Tersia Ellis, noted that the young journalist once listed miracle worker as a career aspiration. The family believes the continued work of the campaign fulfills that early ambition by connecting communities and addressing immediate survival needs.

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Nutritional Crisis Hits Eastern Cape Hardest

SA Harvest executive director Nel explained that the program has evolved from offering temporary hope to ensuring basic survival for children. Many small schools and early childhood development centers rely on school meals, but these facilities are closed during the December holiday period. The campaign steps in to provide essential nutrition when these institutions are unavailable. Without this intervention, many children would go without their only real meals of the day.

The urgency is driven by severe data regarding child health in the Eastern Cape. Statistics indicate that one in every three children born in the region is at high risk of stunting due to chronic malnutrition. Stunting is a permanent physical condition that cannot be reversed after occurrence. Therefore, providing adequate nutrition during this critical window is described as giving these children a fighting chance against long-term developmental damage.

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Government Grants Fall Short of Food Poverty Line

The campaign operates against a backdrop of a national nutrition crisis exacerbated by inadequate social grants. The SA Human Rights Commission filed papers with the Gauteng High Court on 17 September to challenge the government. The commission is seeking to compel the state to reconsider the child support grant increase scheduled for 1 April 2026. The government plans to raise the grant from R560 to R580 per child a month.

Legal documents filed by SA Human Rights Commission Eastern Cape manager Eileen Carter highlight a significant funding gap. The current proposal increases the grant by only R20. Carter pointed out that the official food poverty line stands at R855 per person per month. This figure represents the minimum cost required to afford basic food needs. The gap between the grant and the poverty line leaves millions of households unable to purchase sufficient nutrition.

Deadly Malnutrition Statistics Drive Legal Action

National health data reveals the lethal consequences of this financial shortfall. Between April 2025 and March 2026, 502 children under the age of 5 died from severe acute malnutrition. The National Department of Health reports that 5.3% of children under five suffer from wasting, defined as low weight for height. Additionally, 28.8% are stunted, and 7.7% are underweight for their age.

Household food security remains critically low across the country. Recent figures show that 63.5% of South African households experience food insecurity. Of this group, 17.5% are classified as severely food insecure. These statistics underscore why Nel emphasizes that nutrition cannot be left to chance for vulnerable populations. The campaign aims to mitigate these risks during the festive season when community resources are stretched thin.

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Familial Comfort Through Continued Service

Tersia Ellis stated that naming the campaign after her sister has provided comfort to the family during their grief. The decision allows the community to carry forward the vision of a person who was adept at bringing people together. Tersia recalled that their parents instilled values of social responsibility, teaching that everyone has a duty to do good. Estelle Ellis spent her life pursuing this ideal through journalism and activism.

After Estelle's death, Tersia discovered her sister's old notebooks containing childhood lists. One list included the desire to become a miracle worker. Tersia believes her sister achieved this not through solitary acts, but by persuading others to work toward common goals. The renamed campaign stands as a testament to this collaborative approach. It continues to provide tangible support to families who depend on the initiative for basic sustenance.

The campaign serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle against poverty and hunger in South Africa. With the Eastern Cape identified as particularly vulnerable, the focus remains on preventing stunting and saving lives. The collaboration between Daily Maverick and SA Harvest ensures that the work persists despite the loss of its key founder. The upcoming distribution in Nelson Mandela Bay will directly impact numerous young children and their families.

Legal challenges regarding the child support grant continue to unfold in the courts. The SA Human Rights Commission is fighting for a grant value that aligns with the actual cost of food. Until systemic changes occur, organizations like SA Harvest remain vital for food security. The work honors Estelle Ellis by addressing the most fundamental human need: food. The campaign ensures that vulnerable children have a chance to thrive rather than merely survive.