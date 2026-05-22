Establishment of Police Advisory Panel

Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia announces the creation of a Police Advisory Panel, which will be chaired by former South African Revenue Service Commissioner Edward Kieswetter, to report to him and the Acting National Commissioner Puleng Dimpane on the recommendations of the Madlanga Commission. This move is to build a modern, professional, and trusted police service that favors the safety of our people, as mentioned by Cachalia during his Budget Vote speech.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia announced the establishment of a Police Advisory Panel . The panel, chaired by former South African Revenue Service Commissioner Edward Kieswetter , will report to Cachalia and Acting National Commissioner Puleng Dimpane on the recommendations of the Madlanga Commission .

Cachalia made the announcement while presenting the fourth quarter crime statistics for the 2025/26 financial year, covering the period between January and March. The panel aims to build a modern, professional, and trusted police service that prioritizes the safety of our people.

However, as legislation for the National Policing Board is yet to come before Parliament, Cachalia decided to establish a similar structure now. The panel will provide valuable lessons about the effective functioning of the National Police Board





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Police Advisory Panel Edward Kieswetter Firoz Cachalia Madlanga Commission National Development Plan National Policing Board National Police Board NDP Parliament SAPS Amendment Bill South African Revenue Service Safety Strategy Trust

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