ESR HaloLock Wireless Power Bank Recall Issued Due to Fire Hazard

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has issued a recall for specific ESR HaloLock wireless power banks due to fire safety concerns. Consumers are urged to stop using the affected devices immediately and return them for a refund.

Consumers are urgently advised to cease usage of specific ESR HaloLock wireless power bank s immediately due to significant fire safety risks. The National Consumer Commission (NCC) issued a recall notice on Wednesday, alerting the public to the potential hazards associated with these devices. This action follows a notification from the manufacturer, Waymeet Limited, regarding the identified fire risk.

The affected products, imported from China, were available for purchase through online retailers, including Takealot, between 2023 and 2024. The NCC spokesperson, Phetho Ntaba, emphasized the severity of the situation and the immediate need for consumer action.\The recall specifically targets the ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Power Banks, Model 2G505B, which were exclusively sold in black and feature a distinctive five-circular LED display. The primary concern stems from the potential for the lithium-ion batteries within these power banks to overheat during use. This overheating poses a substantial risk of fire and burns, endangering consumers. According to the supplier, the lithium-ion batteries of the recalled product may overheat during use, posing a risk of fire and burns to consumers. Consumers who possess these affected power banks are strongly urged to discontinue their use immediately. They should then return the product to the original point of purchase to obtain a full refund. The NCC's swift action reflects a commitment to consumer safety and a proactive approach to addressing potential hazards associated with electronic devices.\This recall is not an isolated incident; it underscores the importance of exercising caution with portable power banks. In November 2025, the NCC previously issued a warning to South Africans regarding two Belkin charging devices that presented a similar serious safety hazard. The recall encompassed the Belkin Boost Charge USB-C power banks 20k with model numbers BPB002 and BP0003, and the Auto Tracking Stands Pro with model number MMA008. These incidents highlight the potential dangers associated with the lithium-ion batteries used in these devices. These portable power banks use lithium-ion battery cells to charge electronic devices on the go. The affected products were made available for sale globally through online platforms from 15 January, 2023. Further emphasizing the widespread safety concerns surrounding power banks, international airlines have also expressed concerns about the potential for lithium-ion battery fires to cause onboard accidents. This concern was highlighted following a recent incident on a flight from Brazil to the Netherlands, where a power bank overheated, necessitating an emergency landing due to the resulting smoke. International airlines stress that portable chargers or power banks pose safety concerns, following a recent flight from Brazil to the Netherlands that had to make an emergency landing after a power bank overheated and filled the passenger cabin with smoke





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ESR Power Bank Recall Fire Hazard Lithium-Ion Battery

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