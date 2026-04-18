Espérance Coach Laments Controversial Penalty as Sundowns Secure Champions League Final Berth

Espérance Sportive de Tunis coach Patrice Beaumelle has voiced strong criticism regarding the penalty decision that ultimately led to his team's elimination from the CAF Champions League semi-finals against Mamelodi Sundowns. Beaumelle believes the contentious call significantly impacted the match and hampered the sporting spectacle.

Espérance Sportive de Tunis coach Patrice Beaumelle has expressed deep dissatisfaction with a pivotal penalty call during the second leg of their CAF Champions League semi-final clash against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld. The controversial decision, Beaumelle argues, fundamentally altered the complexion of the tie and ultimately dashed his team's aspirations of reaching the final.

Mamelodi Sundowns secured their place in a second consecutive Champions League final by narrowly defeating Espérance 1-0 on the day, clinching the tie with a 2-0 aggregate victory. The decisive moment arrived in the 31st minute when Espérance goalkeeper Mouez Hassen Ben Saïd was deemed to have infringed upon Mamelodi Sundowns forward Brayan León, who had cleverly pounced on a moment of hesitation. Referee Omar Artan of Somalia pointed to the spot, and León converted the subsequent penalty to seal the win for the South African giants.

Speaking candidly after the match, Beaumelle did not hold back in his assessment of the referee's decision. He described it as a disastrous call that stifled the flow and excitement of the game. 'For me, it was a disaster of a decision for football and it killed the game but we did well and continued playing,' Beaumelle stated, highlighting his team's resilience in the face of adversity. He lamented the lost opportunity to potentially take the tie to penalties, emphasizing that Espérance was still very much in contention at 0-0. 'We pushed and made a good effort and at 0-0, we were still in the game. One goal could have taken us to penalties because you never know in football but unfortunately, we didn’t score today.' The Tunisian champions, despite their spirited efforts, were ultimately unable to overturn the deficit from the first leg, succumbing to a 2-0 aggregate defeat.

Despite the disappointment of another loss against the formidable Masandawana, Beaumelle was quick to commend his players for their commitment and adherence to the game plan. He acknowledged the emotional toll the defeat took on the squad. 'I’m sad, when you go to the change room and everybody is down and disappointed despite the game we played. I want to congratulate my boys for their efforts because they respected the plan,' he said, clearly proud of their performance. He emphasized the difficulty of controlling the game against a team like Sundowns on their home turf. 'We controlled the game here at Sundowns which is never easy. They did exactly what we asked from them.' Beaumelle reiterated his belief that the penalty was the turning point. 'One stupid decision changed the game and when you chase the game, it becomes very difficult.' He highlighted the tactical adjustments and mental fortitude required to respond to such setbacks. 'You have to adapt and change your mindset and make substitutions to score as quickly as possible.' He concluded by acknowledging the high standard of the match while expressing his frustration with what he perceived as external factors spoiling the contest. 'It was a tough game, and I want to congratulate everyone because it was a real Champions League game. Unfortunately, some people killed the game but otherwise, it’s in the name of football. We have to accept it and we’ll come back stronger next season.' This sentiment underscores the fine margins and often contentious moments that define high-stakes continental football.





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Espérance Mamelodi Sundowns CAF Champions League Patrice Beaumelle Penalty Decision

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