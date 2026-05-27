Eskom to Oversee Johannesburg Revenue Collection to Secure R5.2 Billion Debt Payment

Eskom will monitor Johannesburg's revenue and billing systems to ensure payment of its R5.2 billion debt, with technical support to improve collections and reduce power losses, as agreed between the city, Eskom, and the electricity minister.

Eskom will assume a supervisory role over the City of Johannesburg 's revenue collection and billing systems to secure payment of a portion of the R5.2 billion debt before July 1.

This arrangement, announced by Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Tuesday, follows urgent meetings with Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero and Eskom CEO Dan Marokane. The power utility had threatened to cut electricity supply to bulk points starting July 8 if arrears were not cleared. Under the plan, Eskom becomes a technical partner for at least the next month, gaining oversight into the city's financial management.

Ramokgopa emphasized that the parties would adhere to the existing 2025 debt repayment agreement rather than renegotiating. The key change is Eskom's direct involvement with City Power to improve collections and reduce technical losses. Ramokgopa noted that Johannesburg experiences about 30% technical losses, far above the national average of 10%, meaning for every R100 of bulk electricity purchased, R30 is lost before billing customers. The intervention targets three areas: improving revenue collection, ensuring accurate billing, and addressing technical losses.

Revenue from electricity sales will be ring-fenced to prioritize Eskom payments and infrastructure investment. Mayor Morero admitted that the city failed to alert Eskom earlier about revenue shortfalls that led to default in January. Technical teams from Eskom, City Power, and the city are expected to finalize details by next week. This development is part of broader efforts to address municipal debt to Eskom, which has strained the utility's finances and threatened grid stability.

The oversight arrangement could serve as a model for other struggling municipalities. Ramokgopa stressed that Eskom is not suggesting City Power lacks capacity but that additional support is needed for the system's complexity. The minister also highlighted that ring-fencing revenue ensures transparency in collections, allowing Eskom to be paid and enabling investment in transmission and distribution infrastructure. Morero acknowledged that the city has its own credit control measures but failed to apply them effectively.

The situation underscores the challenges of municipal governance and the need for financial discipline to prevent widespread blackouts. As Johannesburg works to settle its debt, the partnership with Eskom aims to create a sustainable path forward, balancing the utility's revenue needs with the city's obligation to provide reliable power to residents. The success of this intervention could influence how other metros manage their electricity accounts and interact with Eskom.

Ramokgopa concluded by emphasizing the importance of technical support in turning around the city's electricity operations, noting that improved collections and reduced losses will benefit both the city and Eskom. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether this oversight arrangement can prevent further escalation and pave the way for long-term solutions to municipal electricity debt





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