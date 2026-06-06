Eskom seeks consultants to assess financial impact of transmission separation

Eskom is hiring consultants to evaluate the funding implications and credit considerations of separating its transmission division into a standalone entity, after the president rejected an earlier plan. The assessment aims to address lender concerns and support the utility's R300bn capital expenditure plan by 2030.

Eskom , South Africa's state-owned power utility, is taking a critical step toward the separation of its transmission division by seeking external consultants to evaluate the financial implications and credit risk s associated with the move.

The utility has issued a request for proposals for consultants to conduct a deep-dive financial impact assessment of the operational and structural separation of the National Transmission Company South Africa (NTCSA) from the parent company. This assessment is intended to inform Eskom's strategy for managing its debt, capital expenditure, and relationships with lenders and other stakeholders as it prepares for a complex unbundling process.

The decision to hire consultants follows months of political and business pressure that forced Eskom to abandon its earlier revised unbundling plan. Under that plan, which was approved by the Minister of Electricity and Energy, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Eskom would have established a fully independent transmission system operator while retaining ownership of the transmission assets.

However, President Cyril Ramaphosa rejected the strategy after strong opposition from the business community and lenders, who argued that retaining assets within Eskom would undermine the credibility of the unbundling and fail to attract the private investment needed to upgrade the grid. The new financial assessment will focus on several key areas, including how the separation will affect Eskom's ability to raise funding for its massive capital expenditure program.

The utility is expected to spend more than R300 billion by 2030 on upgrading its aging coal-fired power plants and integrating renewable energy sources. Lenders have expressed concerns that keeping transmission assets within Eskom could expose them to the utility's overall financial weaknesses, including its high debt levels and operational inefficiencies. By hiring consultants, Eskom aims to develop a financial plan that satisfies all parties and ensures a smooth transition.

The separation of the NTCSA is a critical component of South Africa's energy reform agenda. The independent transmission company is expected to operate the national grid, manage electricity trading, and facilitate private sector participation in the energy market.

However, the process has been fraught with delays and disagreements. Eskom's management initially resisted full separation, fearing that it would lose control over key assets and revenue streams. The business community, on the other hand, insists that a truly independent transmission entity is essential to attract investment in new generation capacity and to improve grid reliability. The consultants will also assess the credit considerations for Eskom as a whole.

The utility's credit rating has been downgraded to junk status by major rating agencies, reflecting its financial distress. The separation could further strain its balance sheet if not managed carefully. Eskom needs to demonstrate to lenders that the unbundling will not weaken its ability to service its debt, which currently stands at over R400 billion.

The assessment will likely include recommendations on how to allocate debt between Eskom and the new transmission company, as well as the potential for securing guarantees from the government. In addition to funding and credit issues, the consultants will evaluate the operational impact of the separation. The NTCSA will need to establish its own systems for grid management, procurement, and human resources.

It will also need to negotiate tariffs with the energy regulator to ensure it can recover costs and invest in grid expansion. The assessment will help Eskom and the government understand the risks and benefits of different separation models, such as a full split versus a gradual transfer of assets. The outcome of the financial impact assessment will be closely watched by energy industry players, investors, and the general public.

South Africa has been experiencing severe load-shedding due to insufficient generation capacity and aging infrastructure. The successful unbundling of Eskom is seen as a key step toward ending the energy crisis and attracting private investment in the sector. The consultants' report is expected within the next few months and will inform the final decision on the separation structure.

Eskom's CEO has stated that the utility is committed to the unbundling process and is working closely with the government and other stakeholders to ensure a transparent and effective transition. The hiring of independent consultants is a sign that Eskom is taking the concerns of lenders and business seriously.

However, challenges remain, including political interference, labor opposition, and the need for legislative changes. The financial assessment is just one part of a larger puzzle that will determine the future of South Africa's electricity sector.

In conclusion, Eskom's move to engage consultants for a financial impact assessment marks a significant development in the long-running saga of its unbundling. The decision reflects a pragmatic shift after the failure of the earlier plan and aims to build consensus among key stakeholders. The assessment will provide crucial insights into the funding, credit, and operational implications of separating the NTCSA, and will shape the final structure of the unbundling.

As South Africa grapples with its energy crisis, the outcome of this process could have far-reaching consequences for the country's economy and the well-being of its citizens





SowetanLIVE / 🏆 13. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Eskom Transmission Separation Funding Assessment Credit Risk NTCSA

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eskom revives Thyspunt nuclear plan as green fight heats upUtility cites jobs and baseload power for revived nuclear proposal, but activists say squid grounds and Seal Point surf remain at risk.

Read more »

Eskom municipal takeover may expand to 30 municipalitiesLegal compliance process to be expedited.

Read more »

Breaking up is hard to do for EskomPower utility seeks consultants to assess funding implications and credit considerations

Read more »

Second to none: Standard Bank eyes top spot in East AfricaStandard Bank is aiming to be the largest bank in East Africa by 2030

Read more »