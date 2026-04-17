Eskom Secures Three-Year Wage Deal with NUM and Solidarity, Numsa Rejects Offer

Eskom has reached a three-year wage agreement with the National Union of Mineworkers and Solidarity, promising annual salary increases of 7% and improved benefits. However, Numsa has rejected the offer, leading to a deadlock and demanding an 8% first-year raise. The deal aims to provide operational stability and support Eskom's cost management.

South African power utility Eskom has successfully negotiated a three-year wage agreement with two significant labor unions , the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Solidarity . This accord, set to commence in July 2026 and extend through June 2029, stipulates an annual basic salary increase of 7% for employees within the bargaining unit. Beyond the salary increments, the agreement also includes enhancements to housing benefits and a one-time payment of R10,000 for each year of the deal.

These two unions collectively represent over 75% of Eskom's workforce, and their acceptance makes the agreement binding for all employees covered by the bargaining unit. However, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has voiced its dissent, rejecting the proposed offer and declaring a deadlock. Numsa is advocating for a more substantial 8% increase in the first year of the agreement. Eskom’s Chief People Officer, Dr. Candice Hartley, emphasized that the agreed-upon terms reflect the company's current financial realities. She noted the multi-year nature of the agreement, providing a three-year framework for salary adjustments. The 7% annual increment was a key component of the final offer presented to organized labor, following thorough explanations regarding the business, operational, and financial rationale. Hartley expressed disappointment that a deadlock was reached with Numsa during the final round of negotiations. She acknowledged Numsa's importance within the collective bargaining unit and stated management's efforts to understand and potentially meet their demands. Eskom views this agreement as a crucial step towards achieving stability and predictability in its operations, while also bolstering its cost management strategies. The National Union of Mineworkers, after months of deliberations at the Central Bargaining Forum, ultimately accepted Eskom's 7% wage offer, a decision that followed tense negotiations where the NUM had initially sought a 15% increase along with improved benefits. The successful negotiation with NUM and Solidarity is expected to bring a measure of stability to Eskom's labor relations for the next three years, allowing the utility to focus on operational and financial recovery





SABCNews / 🏆 37. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Eskom Wage Agreement Labor Unions Numsa Solidarity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Home Affairs Secures Victory: R1 Identity Check Fee to RemainThe Department of Home Affairs has successfully defended its decision to implement a higher fee for identity verification, following a legal challenge by the Association of Communications and Technology (ACT). The new R1 fee, significantly higher than the previous 15 cents, is expected to fund system upgrades and improve efficiency, though industry experts warn of potential cost increases for consumers. A collaborative approach to developing a Digital Identity system is now set to commence.

Read more »

Arsenal Secures Champions League Semifinal Spot Despite Nervous Draw Against Sporting LisbonArsenal advances to the Champions League semifinals following a tense 0-0 draw with Sporting Lisbon, securing a 1-0 aggregate victory. The Gunners, despite a below-par performance, will face Atletico Madrid in the next round, while questions linger over their recent form and character ahead of crucial Premier League clashes.

Read more »

Threads of Solidarity: EU and Mandela Foundation's call for global unity against injusticeAmid rising geopolitical tensions, the EU and Nelson Mandela Foundation launch 'Threads of Solidarity,' an exhibition that connects the anti-apartheid struggle to today's global challenges, urging renewed cooperation for human dignity.

Read more »

Datacentrix secures Agrimark Information Management Supplier Award for third time runningSuppliers are evaluated across four operational channels – agriculture, retail, fuel and services.

Read more »

Aimee Canny Secures Fourth Commonwealth Games Qualifying Time in Dramatic 200m Breaststroke WinAimee Canny concluded her successful SA Swimming Championships with a stunning victory in the 200m breaststroke, achieving her fourth Commonwealth Games qualifying time. The 22-year-old outpaced favourite Kaylene Corbett in the final metres, clocking a personal best and securing a spot for the Glasgow Games.

Read more »

Numsa digs in as Eskom wage pact splits unionsNUM and Solidarity have accepted Eskom's 7% three-year pay offer, but Numsa has declared a deadlock and is demanding more.

Read more »