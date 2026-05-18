Eskom's Historic Peace Without Load Shedding: A Triumph over Adversity

Eskom's achievement of 365 consecutive days without load shedding is a remarkable feat that restores South Africa's confidence in its power grid. The company's dedicated employees and institutional capabilities have played a critical role in this milestone.

Eskom has delivered South Africa's hardest-won victory in recent memory, achieving 365 consecutive days without a single second of load shedding , marking a historic turnaround from crisis to stability and restoring national confidence in the power grid .

Commercial enterprises, households, and public trust have all been impacted by load shedding in South Africa. From minor inconveniences at Stage 1 to crippling 16-hour blackouts at Stage 8, citizens endured severe hardship. Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena stated that the milestone represents a decisive turning point from a recovering grid to a stable, high-performing power system, restoring national confidence and saving R26.9 billion in diesel costs over three years.

She also highlighted the creditable technical contribution from Eskom's employees, who used their deep technical and institutional capabilities built over decades of public investment. Eskom's achievement was recognized by Board Chair, Mteto Nyati, who credited the dedication of Eskom's employees in managing the generation recovery plan. He expressed gratitude for Eskom's management team, which has delivered steady and impressive results, especially considering the shared responsibility towards South Africa's development





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Load Shedding Eskom Consecutive Days Power Grid National Confidence

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