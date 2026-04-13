Eskom's Claims of No Load-shedding Met with Skepticism from South Africans

Eskom's assertion that South Africa has gone 328 days without load-shedding is met with widespread skepticism on social media. Many South Africans dispute the claim, citing ongoing power outages in their communities, highlighting a disconnect between the utility's assessment and the daily realities experienced by citizens. The debate underscores the complexities of the energy crisis and the need for a comprehensive approach to address power supply challenges.

Eskom 's recent announcement that South Africa has enjoyed 328 consecutive days without load-shedding has sparked significant debate and skepticism across various social media platforms. While the power utility attributes this positive development to enhanced generation performance and the ongoing Generation Recovery Plan, a large segment of the population, particularly those in townships and areas experiencing frequent power outages , are contesting this claim.

The divergence in perspectives highlights the complexities of the current energy landscape and the varying experiences of South Africans across different communities and socioeconomic levels. Eskom's statement also pointed to an improved energy availability factor (EAF), which currently sits above 65%. Furthermore, the utility detailed that the EAF for the current 2026 financial year to date (April 1-9) stands at 64.36%, a marked increase from 54.14% during the same period last year. The recent commissioning of the Kusile power station reaching full capacity and adding 4,800MW to the national grid was also highlighted as a major positive step. President Ramaphosa has emphasized the importance of this development in resolving South Africa's energy crisis. Despite Eskom's optimistic assessment, many South Africans are voicing their disagreement, sharing their daily experiences of power cuts. Social media platforms like X have become forums for individuals to express their concerns, with users pointing out that while scheduled load-shedding might have decreased, many areas continue to suffer from frequent outages. For instance, some users, like Siphokazi Sowazi, pointed out that the experience of those in affluent suburbs may not reflect the reality faced by residents in townships, suggesting that Eskom's assessment does not fully represent the experiences of the majority of South Africans. Other users, such as Andy Bapela, also criticized the narrative, asserting that power cuts remain a daily occurrence in many parts of the country, and in some areas, outages have persisted for years. This dissonance underlines the need for a more granular understanding of the electricity supply across the country and the importance of addressing the diverse experiences of South Africans. The issues extend beyond formal load-shedding, encompassing load reduction, which involves targeted power cuts in specific areas, often caused by illegal connections, infrastructure damage or non-payment. Eskom acknowledges that illegal connections and meter tampering persist, causing infrastructure damage and safety risks, impacting the reliability of power supply. Eskom's efforts to improve the situation include infrastructure upgrades, smart meter rollouts, and community engagement. The utility is working towards eliminating load reduction entirely by 2027. The company's press statement highlighted other positive developments, including a significant drop in unplanned outages, reaching 8,981MW between April 3 and 9, a considerable decrease from 13,930MW a year ago. Eskom also noted that more than 10 months of uninterrupted power supply have been recorded, and they have successfully removed 211 feeders, benefiting over 342,000 customers. The utility acknowledges encountering resistance to smart meter installations, including instances of intimidation and violence against staff, which have delayed progress in some areas. Eskom's Winter Outlook, which is scheduled for release on April 17, is eagerly anticipated as it is expected to provide further insights into the power utility's plans for the coming months and the projected impact on energy supply. Overall, the discussion underscores the importance of transparent communication, comprehensive data analysis, and inclusive solutions to address the ongoing energy challenges facing South Africa





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Eskom Load-Shedding Power Outages Energy Crisis South Africa

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