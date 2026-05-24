Eskom Plans to Cut Joburg's Electricity: City Liable for R5.2 Billion Debt, Electricity Crisis Looms if not Paid

This news article discusses Eskom's plan to cut Joburg's electricity supply due to the city's failure to pay its debt to the state-owned electricity company. The article highlights the dramatic decline of Joburg's infrastructure, high electricity prices, and the unfinished court-sanctioned agreement with Eskom regarding the debt. It also mentions that the government may intervene if Joburg doesn't pay the debt, which could lead to a digital divide similar to the one experienced during load shedding. The article questions the efficiency and accountability of the political leadership in Joburg and suggests that the local government elections in November will determine the city's future. Local elections are imminent, so the article recommends that the public vote for politicians who prioritize the city's future and the interests of the residents who live there.

The news text focuses on Eskom 's plan to cut off Joburg from electricity after the city failed to pay a debt of R5.2 billion. The article mentions the dramatic decline in the city's infrastructure, the high electricity prices, and the incomplete court-sanctioned agreement with Eskom regarding the debt.

It also mentions potential actions by Eskom, such as taking over City Power and collecting revenue directly from residents. The article suggests that the upcoming local government elections in November will determine the future of the city. The topic keywords are Joburg, Eskom, electricity crisis, debt, and national government intervention





SundayTimesZA / 🏆 47. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Joburg Eskom Electricity Crisis Debt National Government Intervention

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LETTERS TO THE EDITORImpeachment process; governance failures; Joburg’s decline; epistemic anti-Semitism

Read more »

Armed gangs, ageing pipes and tanker costs strain Joburg water system, commission hearsThe City of Johannesburg says ageing infrastructure, criminal attacks on water facilities and the rising cost of water tankers are placing huge pressure on the municipality’s ability to supply water to residents.

Read more »

Armed gangs, ageing pipes and tanker costs strain Joburg water system, commission hearsThe City of Johannesburg says ageing infrastructure, criminal attacks on water facilities and the rising cost of water tankers are placing huge pressure on the municipality’s ability to supply water to residents.

Read more »

RMB Latitudes Art Fair Celebrates 140th Anniversary of JoburgRMB Latitudes Art Fair, taking place from 22 to 24 May at Shepstone Gardens, showcases the Nigerian Focus art initiative and Dada Khanyisa's 'Oasis' project.

Read more »