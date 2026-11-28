Eskom's feasibility report outlines a R471bn to R1.66-trillion cost for new nuclear capacity. The R2.33-trillion Integrated Resource Plan targets 5,200MW by 2039.

A detailed nuclear build feasibility report submitted by Eskom to Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa earlier this month indicates that the utility's plan to expand nuclear power could cost between R471bn and R1.66-trillion. This indicative estimate forms a critical component of the broader R2.33-trillion 2025 Integrated Resource Plan, which sets a national target to add 5,200MW of new nuclear capacity by the year 2039.

Eskom leverages its extensive operational history at the Koeberg nuclear plant to guide this ambitious expansion, aiming to combine proven large-scale technology with emerging innovations. The proposed programme specifically allocates 4,800MW to pressurised water reactors, also known as PWRs, which the utility identifies as the preferred option for large units due to their globally proven status. The remaining 400MW is designated for small modular reactors, or SMRs, creating a diversified technological portfolio designed to meet long-term energy demands.

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Nuclear Build Cost Range And Technical Specifications

The feasibility study clarifies that the cost figures ranging from R471bn to R1.66-trillion represent benchmark estimates rather than an approved final budget. These wide-ranging numbers reflect the current uncertainty surrounding several critical variables, including the specific reactor configurations, selected vendors, construction schedules, financing terms, and potential fluctuations in exchange rates. Eskom emphasizes that these parameters have not yet been finalized, meaning the ultimate financial commitment may shift as the project matures and specific agreements are secured.

Designed for a lifespan of sixty years, the new nuclear facilities are expected to achieve an energy availability factor between ninety percent and ninety-two percent. This high reliability metric is central to Eskom's strategy for ensuring grid stability, as the utility seeks to offset the intermittency challenges associated with renewable energy sources. The longevity of the asset is presented as a key economic driver, allowing the utility to spread capital costs over several decades while providing consistent baseload power to the national grid.

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Financial Risks And Stress Testing Framework

Despite the technical merits, Eskom acknowledges significant financial vulnerabilities in its SWOT analysis, identifying affordability and financing exposure as primary weaknesses. The utility warns that the programme involves substantial upfront capital expenditure, a prolonged period before revenue generation begins, and high sensitivity to foreign currency movements and interest rate volatility. These factors pose a risk to Eskom's balance sheet, potentially impacting customer tariffs and creating a need for additional fiscal support if conventional funding routes become constrained by the utility's current financial position.

To mitigate these risks, Eskom proposes deploying a disciplined, risk-adjusted financial model that will be progressively refined as the programme advances. This model is designed to stress-test the project against scenarios including foreign exchange shocks, interest rate volatility, construction delays, cost escalations, and interest during construction. The utility argues that the cost of nuclear new build must be assessed with full transparency but should not be evaluated through a short-term capital-cost lens alone, necessitating a more holistic view of long-term value.

Integrated Resource Plan And Koeberg Lifespan Extension

The new nuclear build is a central pillar of the R2.33-trillion 2025 Integrated Resource Plan, which also includes plans to extend the lifespan of the existing Koeberg nuclear power station. The two reactors at Koeberg have already received twenty-year operating licence extensions, ensuring the facility remains operational well into the 2040s. This extension is crucial for maintaining energy security in the near term while the new build programme undergoes development and construction in the subsequent decade.

Eskom cautions against judging the cost of building new nuclear plants in isolation, arguing that the value of such infrastructure is realized over decades through reliable energy production, avoided emissions, and system stability. The utility highlights that the new programme would support long-term socioeconomic advancement through specialized employment, engineering capability, manufacturing opportunities, and localisation within the nuclear value chain. This approach aims to position nuclear power not just as an energy source, but as a catalyst for broader industrial participation and job creation.

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Ownership Models And Economic Legacy Of Koeberg

The government is currently evaluating different funding and ownership structures for the new nuclear build, with market engagement still ongoing to determine the final framework. Two broad implementation models are being considered: a traditional engineering, procurement, and construction contract under debt-based funding, or a private-sector participation framework. The latter would incorporate equity from public, private, vendor, or development finance institution sources, offering a combined funding model that could distribute financial risk more effectively.

Eskom supports its case for nuclear investment by pointing to a 2017 study on the economic benefits of Koeberg, Africa's only nuclear power plant, which has operated safely for forty-two years. This study found that Koeberg contributed over R53bn to South Africa's GDP and supported approximately 1,600 direct jobs, 14,000 indirect jobs through its supply chain, and 20,000 induced jobs generated by broader economic activity. This historical precedent serves as evidence for the utility's argument that nuclear energy drives sustained economic activity and household income stability beyond simple electricity generation.