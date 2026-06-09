Eskom Launches Green Subsidiary to Drive 32GW Renewable Energy Push by 2040

Eskom has established a dedicated renewable energy unit, Eskom Green, targeting 32GW of solar, wind, hydro, and storage capacity by 2040 through partnerships with private developers, marking a pivotal shift in South Africa's energy strategy.

Eskom , South Africa 's state-owned power utility, has officially launched Eskom Green, a dedicated renewable energy business aimed at scaling up solar, wind, hydro, and storage technologies.

The move marks a significant shift in the utility's strategy, moving from a period of financial distress and load-shedding to focusing on a sustainable energy future. Group CEO Dan Marokane emphasized that the company has progressed from "struggling to keep the lights on" to meeting demand 100% of the time, and that renewables are the logical next step. He positioned Eskom Green as one of four pillars in the company's refocused business model, alongside generation, transmission, and distribution.

Rivoningo Mnisi, the group executive for renewables heading the new unit, stated the objective clearly: "to make renewables viable for South Africa at scale.

" The ambitious target is to develop 32GW of renewable power capacity by 2040, with interim milestones of 5.6GW by 2030 and 21GW by 2035. The portfolio will include a diversified mix of hydro, solar, and wind projects, coupled with battery and pumped storage solutions to address intermittency and ensure grid stability. Mnisi stressed that Eskom Green is designed as a partnership platform, not a competitor to private independent power producers (IPPs).

He acknowledged that no single organization can meet the nation's energy needs alone and emphasized the intention to collaborate with IPPs and financiers to efficiently structure, govern, and execute projects. The company aims to offer market-aligned pricing to keep power affordable. A key advantage cited is Eskom's existing infrastructure footprint, including access to land with established grid connections, which allows for more realistic and sustainable project scaling.

Concerns about crowding out private investment were addressed by both Mnisi and Eskom chairman Mteto Nyati, who asserted that Eskom's scale and grid responsibility enable it to complement, not replace, the private sector. Nyati highlighted that existing agreements with IPPs already exceed 2GW and that the board is convinced Eskom has a vital role in South Africa's just energy transition.

The first project under the Eskom Green banner is a R1.2-billion, 75MW solar plant adjacent to the Lethabo coal-fired power station in the Free State. Once operational, it is expected to generate approximately 147GWh annually, sufficient to power around 60,000 households. Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa attended the launch and reinforced that the government's policy continues to support coal as a foundational energy source, clarifying that South Africa's challenge is emissions, not coal itself.

He noted the completion of major coal plants like Medupi and Kusile and positioned the renewable transition as an economic opportunity, given the country's world-class solar resources. The minister announced that a major solar and battery installation partnership, described as the "single biggest energy partnership in the southern hemisphere," would be revealed within two weeks, along with additional provincial projects.

The overall message is that Eskom Green represents a strategic, measured contribution to national energy security, aiming to catalyze a broader, collaborative transition to clean power





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