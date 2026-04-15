Eskom Intensifies Maintenance Ahead of Winter to Secure Power Supply

Eskom ramps up its maintenance schedule to ensure a reliable electricity supply during the winter months, aiming to prevent load shedding and maintain the uninterrupted power supply experienced since May 2025. The utility will release its Winter Outlook on April 17, 2026, detailing supply and demand forecasts and potential for load shedding. Significant investment has been made in maintenance. Concerns about diesel reserves for OCGTs are addressed by demonstrating cost savings and operational efficiencies. Strategies include the use of pumped storage and peaking power plants. These measures demonstrate Eskom's commitment to avoiding load shedding and ensuring stable power throughout winter.

Eskom is intensifying its maintenance program in preparation for the upcoming winter season, with a heightened focus on ensuring a stable electricity supply. The power utility is scheduled to release its Winter Outlook on April 17, 2026, which will provide a comprehensive assessment of expected supply and demand dynamics, including the potential for load shedding . In the week ending April 5, 2026, Eskom significantly increased its planned maintenance activities, reaching a high of 16.39% compared to 12.02% in the preceding week. This proactive approach aims to enhance the reliability of coal-fired power stations during the critical winter months. The move is seen as a key strategy to mitigate potential disruptions and maintain the uninterrupted power supply that South Africa has experienced for a considerable period. This maintenance push is critical and can ensure South Africans will have reliable power throughout the winter months.

Concerns have been raised by economists regarding Eskom's diesel reserves for Open Cycle Gas Turbines (OCGTs), particularly in light of potential disruptions to imports stemming from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. However, Eskom has reported a considerable reduction in diesel expenditure for the current financial year to date (April 1 to April 9, 2026), with only R49.81 million spent compared to R1.34 billion during the same period last year. This substantial decrease indicates both cost savings and operational improvements resulting from Eskom's ongoing turnaround initiatives. The utility emphasizes that the OCGTs are mainly used to meet reserve requirements in accordance with the South African grid code. The peaking periods for electricity demand are from 6 am to 9 am and then from 5 pm to 9 pm. Eskom has also been utilizing pumped storage, a system that acts as a water battery, to manage peak demand. During off-peak hours (midnight to 5 am), electricity is used to pump water to an upper dam, which is then released to generate electricity during high-demand periods. In 2023, during peak load shedding, Eskom utilized weekends with lower demand to replenish water in the upper dams, optimizing the use of pumped storage and OCGTs.

Eskom's proactive measures reflect a commitment to maintain a consistent electricity supply throughout the winter period. In August 2025, Eskom reported that the power system was operating reliably and was able to meet winter electricity demand effectively. When system constraints did arise, they were managed by targeted use of peaking power during peak demand periods. This allowed the utility to ensure power supply without interruption, with load shedding not occurring since May 15, 2025. Between April 1 and August 14, 2025, Eskom spent R5.887 billion on diesel for OCGT plants, which generated 995.48 GWh of electricity. This output surpassed the 523.83 GWh generated during the winter of 2024. The year-to-date load factor for OCGTs was 8.93%, higher than the 4.70% during winter 2024. This shows an increased use of peaking power to maintain the reliability of the grid. This heightened maintenance schedule demonstrates Eskom's determination to avoid a return to load shedding and ensure that the country experiences a stable power supply during the upcoming winter months. Eskom is working to ensure that the lights stay on during winter.

Other news includes South Africa handing back ancestral human remains and a stone carving to Zimbabwe. In addition, Super Rugby side Moana Pasifika will fold at the end of the season due to financial problems. The City of Cape Town’s Urban Mobility Directorate has officially begun roadworks on several roads throughout the northern suburbs. Eben Etzebeth is set to be absent from action for some time once again, which will continue to cost the Sharks in more ways than one. 2026 SASSA eLife certification has become a top priority for an agency that’s going ‘digital.





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Eskom Maintenance Winter Load Shedding Power Supply

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trial Intensifies in Footballer Murder Case: Eyewitness Testimony and Defense ChallengesThe ongoing trial in Pretoria sees five men accused of the 2014 murder of a footballer. The court has heard witness testimonies detailing the alleged intruders' descriptions, including the identification of one suspect, Ntanzi. Ntanzi denies involvement, challenging the evidence. The state is expected to further question Ntanzi about his alleged role.

Read more »

uShaka Marine World's Wet 'n Wild to Undergo Extensive Maintenance in MayuShaka Marine World's Wet 'n Wild waterpark will be temporarily closed for a three-week maintenance project in May. This proactive measure aims to ensure the safety and functionality of the waterpark's popular slides and pools. While the water slides will be closed, the rest of uShaka Marine World, including the marine exhibits and the "Village", will remain open. The waterpark is expected to reopen fully refreshed by May 27th.

Read more »

DA Intensifies Gauteng Outreach, Eyes 2026 ElectionsThe Democratic Alliance (DA) is embarking on a series of community engagements across Gauteng, led by senior party officials, to build support and strategize for the 2026 elections. This initiative follows the party's recent Federal Congress and includes visits to Attridgeville, Soweto, and Emfuleni, with meetings planned with residents, party structures, and mayoral teams. Kaizer Chiefs secure another win, and EFF Youth Command leads TVET student protests in Pretoria.

Read more »

Global Power Struggle Intensifies Amidst AI, Climate Change, and Corporate InfluenceThe world is experiencing a period of intense competition as global leaders and corporations, including tech giants, vie for dominance, compounded by challenges like AI, climate change, and resource scarcity. Political divisions, shifting allegiances, and controversial decisions further destabilize the situation, raising questions about geopolitical events and the motives of influential figures.

Read more »

Jeep Track at Lion's Head to Close for MaintenanceThe City of Cape Town will temporarily close the Jeep Track at Lion's Head for essential maintenance, while hikers can still access the summit via alternative routes. Safety instructions and updates will be provided through official channels.

Read more »

SARS Intensifies Debt Collection, Demanding Urgent Tax ComplianceThe South African Revenue Service (SARS) is aggressively pursuing tax compliance, sending urgent demands to individual taxpayers, companies, and trusts. These demands include final notices for outstanding tax returns and warnings of potential criminal prosecution and civil judgments. Taxpayers are urged to address non-compliance promptly to avoid penalties.

Read more »