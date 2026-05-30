Eskom Intensifies Anti-Corruption Drive with Forensic Crackdown

Eskom is ramping up efforts to root out fraud and corruption by hiring external forensic investigators to clear a backlog of cases, targeting rogue employees and suppliers involved in procurement lapses and electricity token theft.

Eskom , the South Africa n state-owned power utility responsible for over 80% of the country's electricity generation, has intensified its battle against internal corruption and supplier fraud.

Under the leadership of CEO Dan Marokane and Chair Mteto Nyati, the company has acknowledged procurement failures and is actively pursuing disciplinary actions and criminal charges against offenders. To tackle a growing backlog of unresolved forensic cases, Eskom is seeking external forensic investigation service providers through a tender process. The utility aims to clear this backlog, which it describes as a material systemic and governance risk that undermines its ability to respond decisively to fraud and corruption.

The external investigators will be tasked with supporting consequence management processes, including civil litigation to recover losses, as well as criminal prosecutions and disciplinary hearings. Their scope of work includes digital forensics, data analytics, artificial intelligence to detect anomalies in contracts, polygraph services, handwriting analysis, and document authenticity checks. This move is expected to unsettle employees and suppliers who may have thought their cases were closed.

Eskom has long been a hotspot for graft due to its massive annual expenditure on maintenance and procurement. The utility was flagged as a center of state capture alongside Transnet. One of the key anti-corruption efforts involves the multibillion-rand diesel procurement and storage contracts, particularly the R21 billion open-cycle gas turbine diesel supply and storage contract for Ankerlig and Acacia power stations. Allegations include irregular prepayments of R3 billion to suppliers lacking delivery capacity.

An interim forensic report has already identified instances of non-adherence to Eskom processes, leading to disciplinary proceedings against several employees. Additionally, corruption related to Eskom's online vending system has resulted in losses of at least R20 billion over the past three years through the printing and distribution of electricity tokens via a compromised system. In the financial year ending March 2025, the group reported material losses of R7.2 billion due to criminal conduct, up from R6.7 billion the previous year.

These losses primarily stem from non-technical energy losses due to electricity theft, including ghost vending. Eskom's open vending system, critical for revenue collection, has been exploited. Civil society group Afriforum recently secured a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Eskom's lucrative coal contracts must be made public. Eskom's actions demonstrate a renewed commitment to accountability and consequence management, signaling that past indiscretions will no longer be tolerated





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