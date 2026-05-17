Eskom delivers first full year without load-shedding in eight years

Eskom's achievement signifies a shift from a recovering grid to a stable, high-performing power system, restoring national confidence and providing a stable platform for continued performance improvement.

Eskom has achieved a significant milestone by delivering a full year without any load-shedding for the first time in eight years, marking a turning point in South Africa's electricity supply.

The sustained reliability over the past three years has saved billions of rand and allowed the utility to meet 100% of the country's electricity demand. The improvements follow the implementation of a generation operational recovery plan introduced in March 2023. Leadership and perseverance of Eskom employees, government intervention, and consistency in maintenance have contributed to this progress





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Eskom Load-Shedding Stable Power System Generation Recovery Plan Skills-Based Engineering Organisation Fossil Fuel-Fired Power Stations Renewable Energy Load Reduction Programme

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