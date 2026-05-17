Eskom Continues Long-Term Energy Transition, Credits Improved Performance for Financial Progress

South Africa's state-owned power utility, Eskom, has been making progress in preparing for the country's long-term energy transition and ensuring energy security and cutting emissions. The utility's recent milestone of 365 consecutive days without load-shedding has led to improved performance, financial progress, and a strong recovery trajectory.

Eskom , the state-owned power utility in South Africa , has highlighted its progress in maintaining recent gains while preparing for the country's long-term energy transition . The utility emphasizes the evidence-based approach to deciding when new generation capacity comes online, a decision that will guide the phased shutdown, repowering, and repurposing of older coal plants.

A final decision is expected between July and September 2026. Following 365 consecutive days without load-shedding, Eskom acknowledges its employees and technical expertise for the turnaround, with improved performance boosting finances, including a credit rating upgrade by Standard & Poor's and higher profits. The operational improvements have also contributed to the operational improvements, leading to meaningful financial progress and improved confidence in the utility's recovery trajectory





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Eskom South Africa Long-Term Energy Transition Clearer Energy Operational Improvements Credit Rating Upgrade Profit Recovery Trajectory 365 Consecutive Days Without Load-Shedding Evidence-Based Approach Cleaner Energy Technical Expertise Financial Progress Daphne Mokwena Standard & Poor's Global Ratings (S&P)

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