Eskom Group CFO Calib Cassim retires after 24 years as the utility reports profitability, 532 days without load shedding, and restored power for 1.5 million customers ahead of elections.

The South Africa n power utility Eskom has officially confirmed the retirement of Group Chief Financial Officer Calib Cassim, marking the end of a 24-year tenure that coincided with the company's critical financial and operational turnaround. This announcement, made via the Stock Exchange News Service on October 1, 2025, comes as the utility celebrates its return to profitability and a significant reduction in power shortages across the nation.

Cassim Retires After Decades Of Service

Mr. Cassim is stepping down as Group Chief Financial Officer after more than two decades at the power utility, where he played a pivotal role in its financial recovery. The utility announced his departure last week, noting that his retirement signals a deepening turnaround built on stronger operations, tighter cost control, and improved energy security. Executives described this shift as a transformation from crisis management to long-term sustainability for the state-owned enterprise.

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To ensure a smooth transition during this critical period, Cassim will continue to serve in an acting GCFO capacity until his successor's appointment takes effect. The Board and Executive Management thanked Mr. Cassim for his dedicated service and valuable contribution to Eskom, wishing him well as he enters retirement. They emphasized that he will continue to support the company in an acting capacity until a new appointment is made officially.

Power Stability Returns To The Grid

Meanwhile, Eskom has assured South Africans that the lights will stay on during the upcoming local government elections, as the country marks 532 consecutive days without load shedding. The utility reports its strongest power system performance in years, with the Energy Availability Factor climbing to 68.15%, the highest level in six years. This milestone reflects the successful implementation of the Generation Recovery Plan, which has recovered 6,439MW of generation capacity.

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The utility has also slashed diesel spending by R4.81 billion compared with the same period last year, demonstrating significant operational efficiencies. Load reduction has decreased by 88.6%, allowing approximately 1.5 million customers to be restored to normal supply. Currently, seven provinces are now free from load reduction, marking a substantial improvement in power distribution and reliability for residents across the country.

Election Preparedness And Financial Turnaround

Eskom stated that enhanced monitoring and operational plans are in place to ensure a reliable electricity supply throughout the election period. This assurance is particularly important given the contrast between the utility's improved financial standing and the social challenges faced by many residents, who continue to live in poverty while municipal funds are sometimes directed toward lavish councillor farewell parties. The utility's return to profitability as Cassim concludes his tenure is seen as a fitting milestone that reflects his significant contribution to the company over more than two decades.

Eskom will provide updates on the appointment of a new Group Chief Financial Officer in due course, ensuring that the leadership structure remains stable during the transition. The combination of financial discipline, operational improvements, and sustained power availability positions the utility to meet the demands of both the electorate and the growing energy needs of the South African economy. This period of stability highlights the effectiveness of the strategies implemented over the past several years under Cassim's financial leadership.