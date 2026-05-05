Escalating Cyber Risks Threaten South African Businesses

South African businesses face increasing cyber threats targeting not only data but also physical assets and operational continuity, driven by geopolitical factors and the expansion of automation. The need for comprehensive insurance and robust risk mitigation strategies is critical.

South Africa n businesses are confronting a rapidly escalating landscape of cyber risk, extending beyond data breaches to encompass threats to physical assets and operational continuity.

The increasing sophistication and frequency of these attacks demand a proactive and comprehensive approach to risk management and insurance. The integration of automation and digitalisation, while offering significant benefits in terms of growth and efficiency, simultaneously introduces new vulnerabilities that cybercriminals are actively exploiting. A particularly concerning development is the growing geopolitical dimension of cyber-property risk, highlighted by the recent surge in cyberattacks linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

State-sponsored actors and hacktivist groups are increasingly targeting critical infrastructure, including power grids and industrial facilities, demonstrating the potential for regional conflicts to amplify cyber-physical threats on a global scale. A significant challenge lies in the widespread underestimation of these threats, leading to many organisations being uninsured or inadequately insured. Traditional insurance policies often prove insufficient in covering the full scope of losses resulting from these complex incidents, necessitating the adoption of customised insurance solutions alongside robust risk mitigation strategies.

The scale of the problem is underscored by a dramatic increase in cyberattacks causing physical operational impairments. Globally, the number of sites experiencing such impairments surged by an astounding 146% in 2024, rising from 412 in 2023 to 1,015. Notably, a substantial proportion of these attacks impacted multiple physical locations, amplifying the potential for widespread disruption. While the cyber insurance market in Africa is experiencing rapid expansion, it remains significantly underpenetrated, leaving a substantial protection gap.

The Middle East and Africa cyber insurance market was valued at approximately US$283 million in 2024 and is projected to experience substantial growth. However, despite this growth, the economic impact of cybercrime in Africa is substantial, estimated to reduce the continent’s GDP by over 10%, equating to losses exceeding $4 billion. Ransomware attacks and the ongoing digital transformation are key drivers of this increased risk exposure.

Many African businesses continue to operate with inadequate cyber insurance coverage and immature cybersecurity controls, mirroring the challenges faced by South African companies. This lack of preparedness leaves them particularly vulnerable to the devastating consequences of a successful cyberattack. The potential consequences of cyberattacks targeting operational technology are particularly severe across various sectors.

In the mining industry, a cyberattack could compromise critical safety systems such as gas detectors, ventilation controls, and emergency shutdown mechanisms, potentially leading to hazardous conditions, accidents, and injuries. Communication systems could be disrupted, delaying emergency responses and evacuations. Production processes are also vulnerable, with attacks targeting automated equipment potentially causing costly downtime, operational inefficiencies, and equipment damage. Similarly, in manufacturing, cyberattacks can target equipment, infrastructure, and management systems, potentially halting production entirely.

Malicious code can manipulate or disable control systems, leading to mechanical failures and malfunctions. Even environmental control systems regulating temperature and humidity can be disrupted, impacting product quality and safety. The electricity grid is another critical target, with cyberattacks capable of manipulating control systems, causing equipment malfunctions, and even triggering cascading failures or fires. Prolonged outages can lead to secondary damage and widespread disruption.

Real-world examples, such as the 2021 attack on a US fuel pipeline and the disruption of a German steel mill, demonstrate the tangible and significant impact of these threats. The case of a former hospital employee compromising a healthcare facility’s HVAC system further highlights the urgent need to address both external cyberattacks and insider threats. Businesses must prioritize robust cybersecurity measures, comprehensive insurance coverage, and proactive risk mitigation strategies to protect themselves from this evolving threat landscape





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Cybersecurity Cyber Insurance Operational Technology Risk Management South Africa Cyberattacks Critical Infrastructure Ransomware Digital Transformation

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