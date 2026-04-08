Erosion of Trust: Municipal Pay, Poor Performance, and a Nation in Decline

Auditor-General's report reveals excessive salaries for municipal officials amidst financial failures and poor service delivery, fueling public distrust and raising concerns about governance in South Africa.

The latest audit report from Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke paints a grim picture of financial mismanagement and a growing chasm between municipal leadership and the communities they serve. The report reveals that 16 top officials across eight metropolitan municipalities collectively received over R44 million in compensation during the 2023-24 fiscal year.

This lavish spending occurs even as many of these municipalities struggle with financial instability and fail to meet basic audit standards. Experts are expressing deep concern, warning that the disparity between executive compensation and the actual performance of these municipalities points to systemic collusion, widespread corruption, and a profound erosion of public trust. The situation is further aggravated by the fact that many of the municipalities are failing to provide essential services to their residents, such as reliable water supply, well-maintained roads, and adequate sanitation. This stark contrast between the high salaries of municipal leaders and the deteriorating quality of life for citizens fuels public anger and further undermines confidence in local government. This disconnect ultimately exposes a crisis of governance within these critical local bodies.\The municipalities implicated in this troubling trend include the City of Cape Town, where manager Lungelo Mbandazayo earns approximately R4.8 million annually, and the City of Ekurhuleni, with manager Kagiso Lerutla also receiving around R4.8 million per year. Nelson Mandela Bay has significantly increased top management salaries, reportedly by 75% in recent years, while Tshwane’s executive directors are set to receive salary increments exceeding R3.3 million annually. Themba Godi, leader of the African People’s Convention and a former parliamentary figure, has been vocal in his criticism, pointing out the glaring mismatch between executive salaries and the actual performance of municipalities. He emphasizes that the current situation reveals a conspiracy between the political leadership and management, where excessive compensation is prioritized over delivering quality services. Godi also highlights the fact that these high salaries are, in many instances, significantly higher than the salary of the state president, further fueling public outrage and raising questions about the fairness and accountability within the system. This phenomenon has contributed to a state of collapse in many municipalities, where basic service delivery is failing miserably. The situation has become even worse, considering that Eskom wants to cut electricity to municipalities that haven't paid their dues, an action that may further hurt the households.\Professor Theo Neethling, a research fellow in political studies and governance at the University of the Free State, echoes these concerns, stating that the Auditor-General's report validates the growing narrative of poor accountability and declining governance in South Africa's metropolitan areas. He emphasizes that the high executive pay is particularly concerning, especially considering the failure of many municipalities to achieve clean audits and the persistent issues surrounding governance. The focus should be on the quality of governance rather than financial resources. He believes that the high salaries are not justified and contribute to a perception of a detached municipal elite. While some municipalities, such as Cape Town and Ekurhuleni, managed to secure clean audits, others like Johannesburg, eThekwini, and Nelson Mandela Bay continue to face significant challenges. This disparity highlights the systemic problems and points to deeper issues within these institutions. The overall picture reveals a disturbing trend of financial mismanagement, corruption, and a severe crisis of governance, threatening to exacerbate the existing social and economic challenges faced by many South African communities





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