Erling Haaland had a controversial equaliser ruled out for a foul on Bernd Leno as Manchester City drew 1-1 with Fulham, leaving them winless in four league games and eight points behind Arsenal.

Manchester City's Premier League title challenge suffered another blow on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.

The result leaves City winless in their last four top-flight matches and eight points behind leaders Arsenal, who can extend their lead with a win at Newcastle later on Saturday. It was the first time in 15 years and 21 games that City had failed to beat Fulham. Erling Haaland was controversially denied a crucial equaliser in the 26th minute. Iliman Ndiaye's cross reached Haaland inside the six-yard box, but his weak volley was saved by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Also read Maresca says struggling Man City not distracted by noise around club

Haaland's momentum carried him into Leno, and he kicked the ball over the line as the keeper struggled to get hold of it. VAR disallowed the goal for a foul on Leno, leaving City aggrieved. Leno barely had two hands on the ball when Haaland made contact, giving City reason to feel hard done by. Fulham had taken the lead in the 16th minute through Rodrigo Muniz.

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Controversial VAR Decision Denies Equaliser

Former City winger Oscar Bobb pounced on a wayward pass and accelerated down the right flank before picking out Muniz's run into the penalty area. With City's defence in disarray, Muniz kept his composure to curl a fine finish into the top corner. It was a familiar defensive failing for City, who had conceded in each of their previous three league games. City finally found an equaliser in the 58th minute through England midfielder Elliot Anderson.

Fulham failed to clear a corner, and Anderson pounced, drilling a fierce volley past Leno from the edge of the area. It was his first top-flight goal since signing from Nottingham Forest in the close season. Anderson was inches away from putting City ahead moments later with a low drive that fizzed just wide. Haaland also squandered a golden opportunity to drag City level before the break when he blazed wildly over from Phil Foden's defence-splitting pass.

Earlier, his looping header was cleared off the line. It was one of his more profligate days in front of goal. City were booed off at full time after failing to find a winner despite sustained pressure. Manager Enzo Maresca has publicly dismissed the noise surrounding the club's pending appeal against breaches of Premier League financial rules.

City Struggle With Defensive Issues

The appeal could result in a substantial points deduction if it fails. Maresca claimed City are not bothered by the noise, but their lethargic performances of late suggest otherwise. The off-field distraction appears to be affecting their on-pitch focus. City now face a difficult run of fixtures, including a clash against Napoli on Tuesday and a high-stakes match against Arsenal next weekend.

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With the team winless in four league games, the stakes could not be higher as they seek to halt their decline before potentially facing punitive measures that could derail their season entirely. The pressure is mounting on Maresca to fix the defensive problems that have ailed City in recent weeks. The draw leaves third-placed City eight points behind Arsenal, who can extend their advantage with a win against Newcastle later on Saturday.

Champions Face Difficult Fixture Run

It represents a significant setback for the champions, who were once considered dominant favourites but have now entered a slump that threatens their title aspirations. After a blistering start to the season with seven successive league wins, City are now winless in four. The momentum has shifted dramatically, and City must find a way to recover quickly.