Erasmus Praises Cohesion and Attack but Worried by Mostert Injury After Barbarians Rout

South Africa's comprehensive 80-31 win over the Barbarians provided coach Rassie Erasmus with valuable answers on team cohesion and new talent, particularly praising Quan Horn's performance at flyhalf. However, the victory was tempered by a concerning injury to lock Franco Mostert, casting a shadow over the positive steps taken in attack.

Rassie Erasmus reflected on South Africa's 80-31 victory over the Barbarians , highlighting both the positives and concerns. The match served as an important opportunity for the team to rebuild cohesion after a six to seven month hiatus, with Erasmus noting that they had to manage player availability around club commitments.

While the attacking display, yielding ten tries, was a clear highlight, Erasmus was critical of the defensive performance, pointing out that the first try originated from a tackle broken by a runner getting past Quan Horn. Horn, playing at flyhalf, impressed despite that moment, showcasing his defensive resilience, distributive skills, and tactical kicking. Erasmus also praised the composure and aggression of Vusi, and the maturity of Riley, a teenager holding his own in a full international match.

The major cloud hanging over the result is the injury to veteran lock Franco Mostert, who left the field in the second half. Erasmus expressed genuine worry, stating that Mostert was unlikely to have been substituted for a minor issue and would undergo scans. The win delivered many of the answers Erasmus sought regarding new and returning players, but the potential loss of another lock could be a significant setback for the squad's depth and preparations





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South Africa Rugby Springboks Rassie Erasmus Franco Mostert Injury Quan Horn Barbarians Rugby Union

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