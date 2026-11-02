Erasmus Names Strong Springbok Squad for Italy Nations Championship Clash

Rassie Erasmus selects a near full-strength Springbok squad to face Italy in the 2026 Nations Championship on November 7, signaling serious intent for the tournament.

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus has signaled his serious intent for the 2026 Nations Championship by naming a predominantly full-strength squad for the upcoming clash against Italy in Turin. The decisive team announcement came just hours before the critical first match of the second phase, scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 7.

This selection strategy defies widespread expectations that the coaching staff would rotate players after a grueling schedule.

Erasmus Prioritizes Squad Depth

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The decision to rely on established stars, rather than resting them, marks a strategic pivot by Rassie Erasmus. Most observers anticipated that the coach would provide relief to key players who have endured significant physical workloads. This heavy load included intense competition during Rugby's Greatest Rivalry and subsequent franchise commitments over the past month. Erasmus, however, has chosen to back his big names for the initial fixture against Italy.

Only one new face appears in the starting lineup this season, as lock Salmaan Moerat prepares for his first appearance in the green and gold jersey. Moerat missed both the first leg of the Nations Championship and the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry Series due to specific neck and toe injuries. His inclusion alongside the hard-working Ruan Nortje strengthens the engine room of a forward pack designed for physical dominance.

Team Selection and Player Roles

The starting XV features a robust front row comprising Ox Nche, Thomas du Toit, and Malcolm Marx. Behind them, the loose trio is anchored by captain Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, and Jasper Wiese. In the backline, Morne van den Berg and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu are tasked with dictating play from the halfback positions. The midfield pairing of Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel brings considerable experience to the channel.

The back three consists of Ethan Hooker, Kurt-Lee Arendse, and Damian Willemse, creating a dynamic attacking threat. Erasmus opted for a split on the replacements bench, selecting six forwards and two backs. The reserves include Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, and Wilco Louw for front row cover, with Lood de Jager providing lock support. Cameron Hanekom and Paul de Villiers complete the forward complement.

Strategic Focus on Italy Match

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Rassie Erasmus emphasized that the upcoming three matches are vital for laying a strong foundation for the tour. He stated that the team must advance to the last game of the Finals Weekend at Twickenham to achieve their tournament goals. Consequently, Erasmus confirmed that all energy is currently focused exclusively on the match against Italy. This singular focus ensures that the squad treats the Italian challenge with the highest level of seriousness.

Some players based in Japan were able to travel to Italy earlier than the rest of the squad. This early arrival allowed them to work with coaching staff for several days, ensuring they are fully integrated. The full squad held their first training session on Monday afternoon, bringing everyone onto the same page ahead of the crucial encounter.

Looking Ahead to Future Fixtures

This match against Italy is merely the first of four matches on the end-of-year tour. The Springboks will next face France, followed by Ireland, before concluding with the Finals Weekend at Twickenham. The depth shown in this squad selection suggests that Rassie Erasmus is prepared for the physical demands of these remaining high-stakes fixtures. The team must maintain this level of performance to secure their position in the tournament standings.