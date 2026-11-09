Erasmus makes two changes as Springboks face France in Paris

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has made just two changes to his match 23 for Friday's Nations Championship clash against France at the Stade de France, with Wilco Louw promoted to the starting XV and Cobus Reinach named on the bench.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has made only two changes to his match 23 for Friday's Nations Championship Test against France at the Stade de France in Paris.

Wilco Louw And Cobus Reinach Named In Squad

Tighthead prop Wilco Louw has been promoted to the starting XV, while scrumhalf Cobus Reinach comes onto the replacement bench. Louw replaces Thomas du Toit in the front row, with Du Toit dropping to the bench. Louw will pack down alongside hooker Malcolm Marx and loosehead Ox Nche. Du Toit will link up with Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Gerhard Steenekamp among the replacements.

Also read Rassie Erasmus Demands Springboks Upgrade Performance Against France and Ireland

The only other change sees Reinach take the place of Grant Williams on the bench. Reinach, who spent half a decade playing club rugby for Montpellier in France, provides cover at scrumhalf and possibly on the wing, much like Williams did against Italy. Lock Lood de Jager, who was a late change against Italy following an injury to Salmaan Moerat, will partner Ruan Nortjé in the second row.

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The Springboks flew in 147-cap veteran Eben Etzebeth, but he would have had limited training time with the side, which counted against his inclusion. He should be available to face Ireland next weekend. The experienced loose trio of captain Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese will complete the forward pack.

The backline remains unchanged, with Damian Willemse at fullback, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Ethan Hooker on the wings, Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende in the midfield, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at flyhalf, and Morné van den Berg at scrumhalf. Erasmus retained the split of six forwards and two backs on the bench. Utility forward Franco Mostert and loose forwards Cameron Hanekom and Paul de Villiers will provide impact, while Reinach and Manie Libbok are the two backline replacements.

Experience Of Veterans Boosts Springbok Confidence

A total of 16 players in the match 23 featured in the Boks' 32-17 victory over France in Paris last year, including the entire starting forward pack with the exception of Nche, as well as five of the backs in the run-on team. Ten players in the group were members of the team that defeated France 29-28 in the quarter-final of the Rugby World Cup in 2023.

Erasmus explained the selection: We said from the outset that we would not rotate too much on this tour, so it was always our intention to select a settled squad for this game to build momentum in the competition. Most of these players have faced France at home and know what to expect from them, and they have also experienced their passionate and vocal crowd first-hand.

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Our front rows are well settled and have all been playing together for a few seasons, so we made a rotational switch with Wilco and Thomas, while Cobus is also very familiar with the French conditions as he played club rugby here, so we thought bringing him into the mix would be good against a quality French outfit. Eben just arrived in France, and although we know what he brings to the team, we feel it would be better for him to get back into the swing of things this week after some time on the sidelines.

Springboks Aim For Fifth Win At Stade De France

The Springboks are chasing another victory at the Stade de France, a venue that has brought them plenty of success over the past five games. The world champions are unbeaten in their last four encounters at the famous stadium, including two victories over the home side.

Springboks XV: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Morné van den Berg, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Ruan Nortjé, 4 Lood de Jager, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nché. Replacements: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Cameron Hanekom, 21 Paul de Villiers, 22 Cobus Reinach, 23 Manie Libbok.