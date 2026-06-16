Erasmus Makes Bold Flyhalf Choices for Springboks and SA 'A'

Rassie Erasmus has announced surprising selections at flyhalf for both the Springboks and SA 'A' teams ahead of their weekend fixtures. Quan Horn will start at ten for the Springboks, while Yaqeen Ahmed leads SA 'A' against Zimbabwe. Erasmus explained the decisions focus on integrating returning players and developing younger talent ahead of the Nations Championship and Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series.

Rassie Erasmus has made some bold selections at flyhalf for both the Springboks and SA 'A' teams ahead of their upcoming fixtures. The Springboks will face the Barbarians at 15:00 on Saturday, following the SA 'A' game against Zimbabwe at 12:00, both at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

With Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu injured and Handre Pollard engaged in URC play, Manie Libbok was the sole established Test flyhalf in the broader squad. Unexpectedly, Lions fullback Quan Horn has been chosen to start at flyhalf for the Springboks, with Vusi Moyo named on the bench to provide backup. For the SA 'A' side, Junior Springbok standout Yaqeen Ahmed will wear the number ten jersey.

The bench for that match features two scrumhalves in Nico Steyn and Imad Khan, meaning starting fullback Luan Giliomee may also be called upon to cover flyhalf if needed. Erasmus acknowledged the need to adjust combinations due to injuries and enforced rests for some players. He emphasized the intent to give returning players and those based overseas valuable game time, while also exposing promising younger talents to high-level international competition.

The coach expressed confidence that the selected squads meet those objectives, praising the new inclusions for quickly adapting to the team's systems. He highlighted the excitement of seeing these players alongside regular Springboks as preparations intensify for the upcoming Nations Championship and the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series. The decisions underscore Erasmus's reputation for bold selections and strategic squad management as South Africa builds toward a demanding season. Both matches serve as crucial preparatory platforms, balancing experience with emerging talent.

The inclusion of inexperienced options at flyhalf, particularly in the Springbok lineup, signals trust in adaptability and depth. Erasmus's comments reflect a long-term vision, ensuring player development alongside immediate performance goals. The SA 'A' fixture against Zimbabwe offers a chance for fringe and junior players to impress, while the Barbarians clash provides a different challenge for the core group.

The coach's approach demonstrates a careful blend of continuity and innovation, managing the delicate balance between player welfare, competitive demands, and squad evolution. These selections are a clear statement of intent from the Springbok management as they navigate a congested calendar and aim to maintain their status among the world's elite





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Rassie Erasmus Springboks SA A Flyhalf Quan Horn Yaqeen Ahmed Barbarians Zimbabwe Nations Championship Rugby's Greatest Rivalry

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