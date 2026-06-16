Erasmus Details Strategic Rationale Behind Quan Horn's Flyhalf Selection for Springboks

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has revealed the thinking behind selecting Quan Horn at flyhalf against the Barbarians, citing long-term planning, player versatility, and injury management as key factors in the decision.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has explained the surprise selection of Quan Horn at flyhalf for the upcoming match against the Barbarians as a strategic move aligned with the team's long-term planning.

Erasmus noted that the circumstances presented a unique opportunity to test the versatility of the Lions fullback in a new position. The decision was also influenced by the need to manage the workload and fitness of other key players. Handré Pollard is being carefully handled to ensure he comes through the United Rugby Championship final without injury, while Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is currently unavailable due to injury.

Erasmus emphasized that Horn's ability to play both fullback and flyhalf could be a significant asset, especially in scenarios that require a 6-2 bench split, offering tactical flexibility. Erasmus drew a parallel with a previous situation involving prop Ox Nché, who was injured in a similar fixture last year. To avoid a repeat of that scenario, the coaching staff has opted not to risk Manie Libbok unnecessarily in this match.

He elaborated that Libbok, while primarily a flyhalf, often acts as a first receiver for the Lions, demonstrating his adeptness at taking the ball to the line. The team has been monitoring Libbok's progress over three years in training sessions and appreciates his style of play.

However, the focus now shifts to integrating Horn into the flyhalf role to assess his suitability and contribute to the squad's depth. Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick provided additional insights, confirming that wing Cheslin Kolbe will serve as the primary goal-kicker for the match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, a role he has regularly fulfilled for his Japanese club this season. Quan Horn is designated as the backup kicker.

Stick also highlighted the emergence of Vusi (likely Vusi Mawisa, though not explicitly stated in the snippets), who is on the bench and has impressed during the two-week training period. Vusi is described as a calm, physical player with a natural, effortless kicking ability, making him another valuable option. The coaching team's approach reflects a broader strategy of player development, injury management, and tactical experimentation as they prepare for the match against the Barbarians and look ahead to future commitments





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Springboks Rassie Erasmus Quan Horn Flyhalf Barbarians Manie Libbok Handré Pollard Versatility Injury Management Cheslin Kolbe Goal-Kicking Mzwandile Stick Vusi Mawisa

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