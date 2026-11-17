Rassie Erasmus has defended swapping his entire front row hours before the Springboks' 21-19 Nations Championship defeat by France and did not rule out further late changes against Ireland in Dublin.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has defended his decision to change his entire front row hours before the Springboks' Nations Championship defeat by France, and did not rule out making more late changes when they meet Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

Erasmus Defends Late Front Row Changes

Erasmus originally named props Ox Nche and Wilco Louw and hooker Malcolm Marx to start against the French at Stade de France last Friday. After seeing the side France picked, he dropped the trio to the bench and started Gerhard Steenekamp, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Thomas du Toit instead. The changed front row wore jerseys 16 to 18, numbers normally worn by bench players. South Africa lost 21-19.

Also read Erasmus recalls Etzebeth as Springboks make five changes for Ireland clash in Dublin

It was a repeat of a move Erasmus made before the second test against the All Blacks in the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series at the end of August. In that game Steenekamp, Deon Fourie and Du Toit started ahead of the same three players. That drew criticism from New Zealand and UK media, who argued it was against the spirit of the game.

Earlier in the international season there was also criticism from overseas outlets when the Boks started with a different team against England than the one announced during the week. On that occasion injuries forced Erasmus's hand, with Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi pulling out. Pieter-Steph du Toit moved to lock and Cameron Hanekom and Paul de Villiers came in as starting loose-forwards. The Springboks have taken to naming their match-day 23 early in the week.

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Several times Erasmus has made changes closer to the match once the opposition team is named, as he is allowed to do.

Erasmus Explains Tactical Front Row Switch

"We saw the team France had selected and looked at the players we were going to face," Erasmus said. "We probably could have made the changes when they announced their side on Thursday, but the regulations allow you to change the team the following morning before the game. " "We thought, 'Let's get Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Thomas du Toit and Gerhard Steenekamp out there'.

Maybe we'll need them next year at the World Cup, under pressure, starting a big Test match for us against one of the best scrummaging packs. That was the thinking behind it. We wanted to expose those guys to that pressure and give them that experience," Erasmus said in Dublin. France hooker Julien Marchand, who would have played, was withdrawn before the game.

"Why did we change the front row last week? Because we saw 'Oh hell, this is the team they've picked'," Erasmus said.

"When we saw that, we thought 'Alright, let's make a change'. " While not against World Rugby regulations, some have questioned whether late changes are within the spirit of the game. "If people are going to keep getting upset about it, then I apologise," Erasmus said. "But I'm not apologising for doing it.

I'm apologising because you're probably going to keep getting upset about it. If Ireland name a side on Thursday that we didn't think they were going to play, we might make some changes.

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Erasmus Addresses Early Team Announcement Strategy

" Erasmus also explained why he names his team on a Monday, three days before most opposition coaches. "I know I get into trouble when I do that. People say I am arrogant. I have got a fairly good idea of the team I want, which is why I announce the team on a Monday," he said.

"For us, if a team isn't announced on a Monday, the speculation on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday gets into the camp. And the players go onto social media and see that certain people think they should be playing.

" In Paris, the changed front row was part of a dominant scrum, but not to the same degree of dominance that the first-choice players produced when they came on later in the game. It is possible to argue that had Erasmus started with his most destructive scrummaging force, his team would not have been trailing 21-7 at halftime.

Sheehan Cleared to Face Springboks

Ireland, meanwhile, will have captain Dan Sheehan available for Saturday's clash against South Africa at Lansdowne Road after concussion ruled him out last weekend. Sheehan returned to full training on Monday after being forced to sit out the 43-15 win over Fiji in Dublin on Saturday. He suffered a concussion during Ireland's win over Argentina on November 6 but is now cleared to return.

Forward James McNabney came on as a substitute for his Test debut against Fiji but was injured soon after, getting a head knock, and is undergoing a 12-day return-to-play protocol. Fellow substitute Sam Illo could also miss out as he enters the concussion return-to-play process.

Centre Jamie Osborne suffered a pectoral injury in the opening minutes on Saturday and is ruled out of the upcoming game, where Ireland need a win to stand any chance of qualifying for the Nations Championship final on November 29.