Erasmus aims to maintain winning streak as Springboks prepare for 12 Tests in 2026

Erasmus, the Springboks coach, aims to maintain his winning streak as the team prepares for 12 Tests in 2026. Erasmus has involved the core of the group that won the 2023 World Cup, a raft of players that have come through since that World Cup, and then a throng of exciting youngsters yet to debut for the Boks. Erasmus will rest many of his senior citizens for the June 20 double header against the Barbarians and Zimbabwe. The coach will also be missing the 17 Springboks who play for the Bulls in the URC final on June 19.

The Springboks will warm up against the Barbarians and then play 12 Tests between July and the end of November. Erasmus aims to have a similar win record by the time the Boks conclude their season with a Nations Championship match against Ireland in Dublin on November 21.

Erasmus has involved the core of the group that won the 2023 World Cup, a raft of players that have come through since that World Cup, and then a throng of exciting youngsters yet to debut for the Boks. Erasmus will rest many of his senior citizens for the June 20 double header against the Barbarians and Zimbabwe. The coach will also be missing the 17 Springboks who play for the Bulls in the URC final on June 19.

Erasmus aims to get game time into players who haven't played for a while and help young players settle into the environment





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Springboks Erasmus Barbarians SA 'A' Team Zimbabwe Johannesburg Stadium Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium Gqeberha World Cup Win Record Win Percentage Depth-Building Game Time Settle Into The Environment Execute The Game Plan Grow In Confidence

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