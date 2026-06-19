Epson Launches SurePress Digital Label Press in South Africa, First in Africa

Epson has deployed its SurePress digital label press in South Africa, the first in Africa, through partner Altron Document Solutions. The press, now fully operational after installation and testing, meets growing demand for short-run, customised label printing with high quality and flexibility. The launch aligns with Epson's regional investment, including its Johannesburg Innovation Centre, and emphasises local production, sustainability, and commercial viability for small print jobs.

Epson has introduced its SurePress digital label press in South Africa , marking the first deployment of this model on the African continent and representing a major expansion of advanced digital label printing capabilities into the region.

After a successful installation in April and comprehensive testing throughout May, the press is now fully operational. The rollout is being led by Altron Document Solutions, Epson's authorised local reseller partner, which will handle distribution and long-term customer implementation across the area. The introduction addresses increasing demand in retail, packaging, and B2B print sectors for shorter print runs, faster turnaround times, and greater customization options.

This launch follows Epson's ongoing investment in Africa, including the opening of its Johannesburg Innovation Centre, which provides partners and resellers with direct access to the company's newest industrial and commercial printing technologies. The centre is part of Epson's broader strategy to enhance local skills development and give customers confidence in adopting new print applications.

Gareth Jay, Regional Sales Director for Africa at Epson, said the SurePress launch reflects a clear shift in market demand, noting a marked increase in demand for short-run and personalised output across the print sector, including label production. He explained that SurePress enables customers to meet that demand with greater flexibility, consistency, and control while maintaining high print quality across a wider range of substrates.

Crucially, it delivers true commercial viability for short runs, allowing local businesses to move away from massive volume requirements that drive up upfront costs and limit operational flexibility. Instead of relying on rigid overseas supply chains to make print runs viable, providers can now produce high-quality labels locally in South Africa, matching demand precisely as it arises.

Keith Knott, Head of Production Systems at Altron Document Solutions, stated that the partnership reflects a shared commitment to enabling practical innovation for South African customers. He highlighted that the partnership combines Epson's proven technology with Altron's 60-year local legacy and shared commitment to reliability, making confidence a standard.

What excites us about this platform is how it translates this shared reliability into genuine commercial flexibility, allowing local print providers to profitably run jobs as small as 500 labels without the burden of massive volume minimums. The SurePress platform is designed to support printers looking to expand into label production or scale existing capabilities, especially in environments where flexibility and efficiency are critical.

Key features include enhanced water-based inks that improve substrate versatility, increased drying efficiency for better productivity on film materials, and an expanded colour gamut for high-quality output. Improved automated maintenance functions also support more efficient short-run production. Sustainability remains central to the product design, guided by Epson's philosophy of creating compact, efficient, and precise equipment that reduces energy use and material waste while improving operational efficiency.

The company continues to align product development with practical sustainability outcomes for industrial print environments





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Epson Surepress Digital Label Press South Africa Altron Document Solutions Short-Run Printing Customisation Sustainability Johannesburg Innovation Centre

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