EPRA announces price hike for Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene amid global fuel cost surge

EPRA, the Energy, Petroleum and Regulatory Authority of Kenya, announced a significant price hike for Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene in its latest monthly review. The price increases are attributed to escalating global fuel costs, leading to higher prices for imported Super Petrol and Diesel. However, the government and EPRA are taking steps to mitigate the impact on consumers by distributing funds from the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) Fund to subsidize Diesel and Kerosene prices.

In its latest monthly review, EPRA announced that the price of Super Petrol will increase by Sh16.65 per litre, Diesel by Sh46.29 per litre, and Kerosene prices will remain unchanged.

The regulator attributed the price rise to rising global fuel costs and increasing imported Super Petrol and Diesel prices. To mitigate the impact on consumers, the government plans to spend approximately Sh5 billion from the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) Fund to subsidize Diesel and Kerosene prices. EPRA also highlighted that Kenya imports all its refined petroleum products, exposing local pump prices to fluctuations in international fuel markets and foreign exchange rates.

Despite this, the Kenya shilling remained relatively stable against the US dollar over the review period. The pricing regulations aim to ensure efficient costs recovery and consumer protection





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Taxation Government Finance EPRA Energy Petroleum And Regulatory Authority Of Kenya Price Hike Super Petrol Diesel Kerosene Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) Fund Value Added Tax (VAT) Fuel Cost Surge Global Fuel Costs Imported Fuel Prices Kenya Shilling US Dollar Fuel Market Fluctuations Foreign Exchange Rates

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