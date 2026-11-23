Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca acknowledges an inevitable reset is required as the club navigates a difficult post-Guardiola era following a recent run of poor results.

Enzo Maresca stated that a fundamental reset is necessary at Manchester City following the conclusion of Pep Guardiola's highly successful ten-year tenure. The manager addressed the team's current struggles during a press conference on Monday, acknowledging the difficulty of transitioning away from the long-established system. City entered the current season with high expectations but have experienced a notable decline in performance across recent fixtures. This shift marks a significant chapter for the club as it adapts to life under new management and new tactical demands.

Post-Guardiola Era Transition Challenges

Maresca described the current period as a restart, emphasizing that changing leaders after a decade is inherently complex. He noted that maintaining the same manager, face, and methods for ten years creates a stable environment that is hard to replicate. The sudden change in leadership requires time for the squad to adjust to new instructions and expectations. This transition period is critical for defining the future identity of the team beyond the Guardiola era.

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The team has won only one of their last six matches in all competitions since the start of the season. This statistic includes excluding their League Cup penalty-shootout victory over Brighton, highlighting the severity of their recent form issues. The drop in consistency has raised questions about the squad's ability to meet the high standards set in previous years. Fans and analysts are watching closely to see how quickly the team can regain its competitive edge.

Midfield Tactical Adjustments and Player Selection

Managerial decisions regarding player selection have come under scrutiny during this difficult run. Maresca modified his midfield setup for the Saturday home match against Fulham. He chose to drop Enzo Fernandez to the bench and started Ayyoub Bouaddi alongside Elliot Anderson. This tactical tweak was an attempt to find the right balance and energy in the center of the park.

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Despite these changes, the match against Fulham ended in a 1-1 draw. This result contributed to the team taking only one point from their last four Premier League games. Consequently, Manchester City now sits six points behind league leaders Arsenal. The gap has widened, putting pressure on the squad to secure wins in upcoming fixtures to remain in contention for the title.

Squad Confidence and European Ambitions

Jeremy Doku expressed confidence that the team is moving in the right direction despite recent setbacks. He argued that winning seven initial Premier League games does not mean everything is perfect. Similarly, losing a few matches does not indicate a total failure of the system. Doku believes that the players are getting to know each other better every day and will eventually click into full flow.

The outlook appears brighter in European competitions compared to domestic struggles. Maresca's men are aiming for a fourth win in their last five Champions League matches. They are preparing to host Napoli on Tuesday in what is expected to be a crucial test. Strong performances in the Champions League could provide a morale boost and validate the new tactical approach.

Historical Context and Future Expectations

Maresca compared the current situation to the end of Guardiola's era, noting that such transitions are never easy. He highlighted that the club has achieved numerous trophies over the last ten years. Players like Kevin De Bruyne have been instrumental in this success, with De Bruyne moving to the Italian club in 2025. Maresca praised De Bruyne as one of the best players in the club's history.

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The manager admitted that finding the ideal lineup takes time and patience. He is evaluating both midfield and defensive options to find the right solutions. Maresca stated that he needs to understand which players are ideal for specific types of games. This ongoing assessment is part of the normal process of building a new team identity. The club must balance immediate results with long-term strategic goals.