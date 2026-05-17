Environmental Activist Reverend Modise Molefe Accuses South Africa of Failing to Protect Residents from Raw Sewage Exposure

Environmental activist Reverend Modise Molefe accuses the state of 'ridiculing' him and giving empty promises. He has taken his fight to the United Nations, accusing South Africa of failing to protect residents from harmful exposure to raw sewage.

Reverend Modise Molefe accuses the state of 'ridiculing' him and giving empty promises Environment al activist Reverend Modise Molefe poses for a photograph with a sewerage filled street behind him in Boipatong , 23 April 2026.

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Reverend Modise Molefe has decided to take his lone fight for environmental justice in Gauteng's Boipatong township in the Emfuleni municipality to the United Nations following years of pleas for intervention in the sewerage crisis. The township has been grappling with a severe and ongoing raw sewage crisis due to collapsing infrastructure, blocked pipes and unmaintained pump stations. This has caused raw waste to flood streets and spill directly into residential homes, posing severe health hazards.

Molefe, the president of the Reliable Environmental Protection & Care Agency (REPCA), is petitioning the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights' Special Procedures Branch in Geneva, Switzerland, accusing South Africa of failing to protect residents from harmful exposure to raw sewage. The complaint, which is expected to be formally lodged on Monday, targets the Presidency and the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), while also accusing the Daphniën Mothobi and Julius Malema.

The At the centre of the dispute is the alleged long-term exposure of a Boipatong family to raw sewage contamination, which the environmental activist says has affected the health of a four-year-old toddler and her 74-year-old grandmother. He claims the child developed severe chronic asthma and her grandmother suffers from chemical burns and recurring illness directly linked to exposure to raw sewage contamination.

The environmental activist alleges that when he knocks on doors to plea with the state to intervene, he is instead ridiculed and given empty promises and lies. The people of Boipatong are not enjoying their lives, he lamented. Molefe escalated the long-running sewage crisis to parliament, accusing the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) of deliberately downplaying claims of national government negligence to protect senior officials, including the Presidency.

He argues that all domestic remedies have now been exhausted after multiple objections and complaints to authorities failed to produce meaningful intervention. The Presidency, DWS, and the SAHRC are yet to respond to requests for comment on the complaint. Last month, Molefe escalated the sewage crisis to parliament's portfolio committee on justice and constitutional development chair Xola Nqola but said he did not even get a simple acknowledgement of receipt.

'I have fulfilled all domestic statutory options, all of which have proven completely ineffective and unresponsive. Our government is uncaring, its institutions useless, and our only hope now is the UN,' he said





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Raw Sewage South Africa Reverend Modise Molefe Environment United Nations Accusation Protection Human Rights Gauteng Boipatong

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