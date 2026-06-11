Entertainment Snapshot: New Releases, Exclusive Trailers, and More

Our bite-size entertainment snapshot features new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers, and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on our platform, all about Steven Spielberg’s thrilling big screen return, revenge, and binge-worthy winter holiday treats.

Spielberg’s latest sci-fi movie hits screens, a star-studded local production is on Netflix, and June 16 is commemorated 50 years on is our bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more.

New episodes come out every Thursday onis all about Steven Spielberg’s thrilling big screen return, revenge and binge-worthy winter holiday treats. What happens when humanity is forced to confront one of its greatest mysteries? We find out in the epic, gripping sci-fi thrillerand more, the revered award-winning filmmaker Spielberg returns to the big screen, with extraterrestrial life forms threatening to change humanity forever.

Starring Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colman Domingo, Colin Firth and Eve Hewson, plus a musical score delight from John Williams, described as his best yet. At cinemas.. Based on the acclaimed novel by Sue Nyathi, the 22-episode series follows self-made businessman Jonasi Gomora when the women in his life expose the man behind the power. Starring S’dumo Mtshali, Gugu Gumede and Kenneth Nkosi, this series streaming on Netflix brings plenty of plot twists, heartbreak and explosive drama.

Don’t miss Collette Prince’s interview with some of the cast this week. As South Africa celebrates Youth Month, we’re also celebrating the future of African storytelling. The Soweto Film Market continues to open doors for emerging filmmakers, writers and creatives, helping fresh voices shape the stories of tomorrow. The initiative continues to champion the next generation of emerging local storytellers, creating opportunities for young filmmakers to showcase their talent on a local and global stage.

The 50th anniversary of June 16 will be commemorated with a special screening ofat the Hector Pieterson Memorial and Apartheid Museum. It will be accompanied by a panel discussion with Dr Jerry Mofokeng, Lasizwe Dambuza, Salamina Mosese and more to reflect and celebrate the progress of our democratic journey. Win a set of double tickets to the commemoration celebration on Youth Day, June 16. Gauteng viewers can head over to Spotlight South Africa on Facebook to enter.

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driving licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses.

By entering, participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE andSPOTLIGHT | The universe’s ‘Masters’ are back, big screen scary stuff and local YouTube sensation goes global SPOTLIGHT | Survival horror game hits the big screen, ‘Pretty Woman’ sells out, and streaming goes big in Afric





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Steven Spielberg Sci-Fi Thriller Extraterrestrial Life Forms Award-Winning Filmmaker John Williams Soweto Film Market Emerging Filmmakers African Storytelling Hector Pieterson Memorial And Apartheid Museum Youth Month Spotlight South Africa Timeslive Sowetanlive SPOTLIGHT The Universe’S ‘Masters’ Are Back Big Screen Scary Stuff Local Youtube Sensation Goes Global Survival Horror Game ‘Pretty Woman’ Sells Out Streaming Goes Big In Africa

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