Enterprise Delivery Systems Architect Leads Targetprocess Migration and Governance Strategy

Senior architect role responsible for designing, governing and migrating the enterprise delivery ecosystem to Targetprocess, aligning Jira tools, ensuring data integrity, and delivering scalable reporting for over 230 teams and 1,600 stakeholders across multiple business domains.

The Enterprise Delivery Systems Architect will spearhead the architectural design, governance, and migration roadmap for the organisation's enterprise delivery ecosystem, with a primary emphasis on consolidating delivery‑management capabilities into Targetprocess.

This senior role is pivotal for preserving the structural integrity of a complex delivery landscape that underpins core IT, Digital Commerce, Media, Rewards, FinTech and other technology domains across Africa's largest retail technology estate. The architect will chart how delivery teams, portfolios, programmes, value streams, reporting structures, governance models and executive visibility are enabled through Targetprocess and its integration with the broader suite of enterprise tools.

Responsibilities include analysing the existing tooling environment-encompassing Jira Data Center, Jira Cloud Enterprise, Targetprocess and related reporting and governance platforms-then defining a future‑state operating model that aligns with scaled‑agile delivery, portfolio visibility, traceability and executive decision‑making. Key duties involve designing migration principles, data structures, hierarchy models, workflows, governance rules and reporting frameworks that will guide the transition to Targetprocess.

The architect must work closely with delivery, product, portfolio, engineering, architecture, governance and executive stakeholders to ensure the migration is practical, scalable and tightly linked to business outcomes. This includes identifying migration risks, dependencies, data‑quality concerns, adoption challenges, reporting gaps and integration requirements.

The role also demands ownership of the enterprise delivery systems architecture across more than 230 delivery teams and over 1,600 stakeholders, ensuring that tooling supports a complex scaled‑agile environment and that the structural design of delivery tooling aligns with team execution, portfolio governance, value‑stream visibility and executive reporting. A substantial portion of the work will focus on the alignment and phased coexistence of Jira Data Center, Jira Cloud Enterprise and Targetprocess during the transition.

The architect will assess current Jira configurations, workflows, data models, issue hierarchies, boards, reporting structures and integrations to determine which delivery information should stay in Jira and which should be governed, visualised or managed through Targetprocess. Designing traceability between Jira execution‑level data and Targetprocess portfolio, programme, value‑stream and executive‑level views is essential for maintaining data integrity, reporting consistency and governance visibility across both ecosystems.

The migration strategy will also support the broader Jira Data Center to Jira Cloud Enterprise move where relevant, ensuring alignment with the Targetprocess roadmap. In addition to migration, the architect will establish Targetprocess‑based governance and reporting frameworks for the entire ecosystem, defining how delivery data should be structured, classified, governed and reported. Centralised dashboards will provide visibility into delivery health, flow, throughput, dependencies, risks, milestones, incidents, vulnerabilities, defects and compliance obligations.

By improving automated data flows, standardising reporting structures and ensuring consistent delivery telemetry, the solution will reduce manual reporting effort and enhance executive confidence in the data. Finally, the architect will align Targetprocess configuration with the organisation's scaled‑agile operating model, designing delivery hierarchies that support teams, tribes, portfolios, value streams, programmes, products and enterprise initiatives, thereby reflecting the true operating model while delivering superior governance and visibility





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Enterprise Architecture Targetprocess Migration Agile Delivery Governance Reporting

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