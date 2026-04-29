Ensuring Safe Scholar Transport for South African Children: A Call for Vigilance and Responsibility

Recent incidents highlight the urgent need for improved safety measures in South Africa's scholar transport system. This article details legal requirements, the importance of vehicle checks, driver alertness, and the role of parents and programmes like Discovery Safe Journeys to School in protecting vulnerable young passengers.

The daily journey to and from school for millions of South Africa n children hinges on scholar transport , a system built on the fundamental trust that vehicles are safe, drivers are qualified, and the wellbeing of young passengers is paramount.

Recent tragic incidents involving scholar transport have tragically underscored the vulnerability of children on South African roads, prompting a renewed focus on safety measures and responsible practices. A significant portion of learners in South Africa depend on some form of organised scholar transport, whether subsidised by the government or arranged privately.

Alarmingly, statistics from the Road Traffic Management Corporation reveal that children under the age of 14 accounted for over 10% of all road fatalities in 2023, highlighting the urgent need for improved safety protocols. South African legislation clearly outlines the requirements for those operating scholar transport services. These include the mandatory possession of a valid Professional Driving Permit (PrDP), an operating licence, and a current roadworthy certificate for the vehicle.

While governmental bodies and other stakeholders are actively working to enhance oversight and governance within the sector, the responsibility for ensuring child safety extends to parents and caregivers. Proactive engagement – asking pertinent questions, verifying documentation, and promptly reporting any concerns – empowers families to contribute directly to a safer and more responsible transport system.

Programmes like Discovery Safe Journeys to School (DSJTS), leveraging telematics technology from Discovery Insure, demonstrate the power of behaviour change through training, monitoring, and incentivising responsible driving. Since its inception in 2014, DSJTS has achieved remarkable success in the Western Cape and Gauteng, involving over 900 scholar drivers and, crucially, maintaining a record of zero road fatalities, a testament to the effectiveness of collaborative efforts and responsible citizenship.

The PrDP process itself is rigorous, requiring a comprehensive medical examination including general health and vision assessments, as well as thorough criminal record checks. Temporary permits are available while drivers await official licensing, but adherence to the legal requirements remains non-negotiable. Beyond legal compliance, a commitment to proactive vehicle safety checks is essential. Before each journey, basic inspections should be conducted to ensure the vehicle is in optimal condition.

Parents are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the hallmarks of safe scholar transport. Discovery Life recently reported paying out R11.5 billion in claims, with cancer being the leading cause, but the focus on preventative measures in scholar transport aims to avoid adding to such statistics. Operators must ensure their vehicles and documentation are current, viewing this as a 'social licence' to operate.

Key checks include verifying the driver’s valid PrDP, ensuring the vehicle’s licence disc and roadworthy certificate are up-to-date, and confirming the proper functioning of doors, indicators, brake lights, and windscreen wipers. DSJTS, in partnership with the Department of Mobility in the Western Cape, offers free safety checks at designated testing centres twice yearly.

However, vehicle safety is only one piece of the puzzle. Driver alertness and responsible behaviour are equally critical. Regular monitoring and assessment of drivers, including vigilance against driving under the influence of substances and identifying signs of fatigue or sleep deprivation, are vital. Discovery Insure data reveals a staggering 4.3 times higher accident risk for drivers who sleep only four to five hours a night.

Furthermore, cellphone use has now surpassed speeding as the primary cause of accidents in South Africa, with just 20 seconds of distraction increasing the risk by over 60%. Annual health screenings for drivers, encompassing blood pressure, blood glucose, cholesterol levels, and body mass index, are also strongly encouraged to ensure they are physically fit to undertake this important responsibility





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Scholar Transport Road Safety Child Safety Prdp Roadworthy Certificate Discovery Safe Journeys Driver Fatigue Distracted Driving South Africa Transportation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South African Parties Debate Meaning of Freedom on Freedom DayPolitical parties in South Africa offered differing perspectives on Freedom Day, with some highlighting the gains made since 1994 and others focusing on ongoing challenges like crime, poverty, and unemployment. Concerns were raised about the state of security and economic opportunity for many South Africans.

Read more »

South Africa Withdraws AI Policy Over Fabricated ReferencesSouth Africa has retracted its Draft National Artificial Intelligence Policy after discovering that it contained unverifiable references, believed to be AI-generated and included without proper verification. The move underscores the importance of human oversight in the age of artificial intelligence and has prompted an internal investigation.

Read more »

South African Protests Linked to ANC Power Struggles, Not Just Socio-Economic IssuesNew research suggests that the pattern of protest activity in South Africa is more closely tied to internal power dynamics within the ruling ANC party than to socio-economic conditions alone. The study argues that 'state capture' under Jacob Zuma was a deliberate strategy to build a 'power elite' and suppress internal competition, and that the subsequent surge in protests after 2018 reflects the fracturing of that elite.

Read more »

South Africa Withdraws AI Policy Over Fictitious ReferencesThe South African government has withdrawn its National Artificial Intelligence Policy after discovering it contained AI-generated and therefore false academic citations. Minister Solly Malatsi has apologized and announced an internal investigation with consequences for those responsible.

Read more »

Vosloorus residents demand safe return of missing spaza ownerCommunity members march to police station to seek answers surrounding storekeeper who ‘disappeared’ while going to deposit some money

Read more »

Eastern Cape scholar transport operators to down tools on Wednesday over nonpaymentSantaco warns against intimidation ahead of peaceful march

Read more »