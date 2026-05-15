The actress and entrepreneur Enhle Mbali has been making a meaningful impact on the lives of young people through her charity work. She recently visited Trinity Secondary School as part of a school outreach drive organized by the We Care Foundation.

Enhle Mbali inspires learners through school outreach drive. South African actress and entrepreneur Enhle Mbali has been visiting schools as part of a charity initiative, motivating and supporting learners.

The visit took place at Trinity Secondary School, where she spent time sharing her encouragement and providing practical support. According to Enhle Mbali, every child deserves access to quality education, opportunities, and the ability to shape their future. The We Care Foundation aims to do more than simply motivate learners; it also aims to listen to the schools and provide practical support where possible. During the visit, Enhle Mbali praised both teachers and learners for their determination despite difficult circumstances





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Enhle Mbali Trinity Secondary School We Care Foundation Education School Outreach Motivate Learners

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