England World Cup Preparations Disrupted by Theft of Training Equipment

England's FIFA World Cup 2026 preparations have been hindered after a vehicle carrying training gear to their Kansas City base was broken into, resulting in the theft of essential items including balls and boots, police say.

England 's head coach Thomas Tuchel was seen leading a training session in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on 9 June 2026 as the team prepared for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 , which is scheduled to run from 11 June to 19 July.

England has been drawn into Group L of the tournament. However, their preparations have been disrupted by a theft of training equipment. Local police reported that a vehicle transporting gear from the team's pre-tournament base in Florida to Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City was broken into. The incident occurred while equipment was being transferred ahead of the squad's arrival in Kansas City on Saturday.

Police confirmed they are investigating a possible theft from a team vehicle that arrived with items missing. Two individuals were taken into custody pending further investigation. British media reports indicate that stolen items include footballs and boots. This theft could impact England's readiness for their World Cup opener against Croatia, set to take place on Wednesday in Dallas.

The team is now faced with the challenge of ensuring all necessary equipment is available for training and match preparations under the shadow of this incident. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the theft as the team aims to focus on their opening group stage match. The disruption adds an unexpected hurdle to England's campaign as they aim to make a deep run in the tournament under Tuchel's guidance





SowetanLIVE / 🏆 13. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

England World Cup 2026 Theft Training Equipment Thomas Tuchel Kansas City FIFA Croatia Group L

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bellingham says England squad must feel loved for World Cup successJude Bellingham emphasizes the need for every England squad member to feel valued, admitting off-pitch issues at Euro 2024. He reflects on the importance of togetherness and learning from past experiences ahead of the World Cup under new coach Thomas Tuchel.

Read more »

Sri Lanka win toss, choose to bowl in T20 World Cup opener v EnglandSri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener against England, capitalizing on a pitch offering early assistance. Sri Lanka enter with confidence after five consecutive wins, while England rely on a strong spin attack and a balanced lineup.

Read more »

Sri Lanka win toss, choose to bowl in T20 World Cup opener against EnglandWelcome to a blockbuster clash at the 10th ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, where England go head-to-head with a confident Sri Lankan side ready to make a statement.

Read more »

Sri Lanka win toss, choose to bowl in T20 World Cup opener against EnglandWelcome to a blockbuster clash at the 10th ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, where England go head-to-head with a confident Sri Lankan side ready to make a statement.

Read more »