England Thrashes New Zealand by 115 Runs in First Test at Lord's

England's bowlers were in top form throughout the test, with Ollie Robinson and Gus Atkinson leading the charge. The win marked a significant turnaround for England, who had suffered a 4-1 defeat in the Ashes series in Australia earlier this year.

England thrashed New Zealand by 115 runs to win the first test at Lord's on Sunday. New Zealand , set 254 to win, were bowled out for 138 before lunch on the fourth day, with paceman Gus Atkinson taking 5-30 - the fourth time in three tests at Lord's he has had five wickets in an innings.

Victory in the 150th test staged at Lord's - the most at any ground - gave England a 1-0 lead in a three-match series. Bowlers on both sides were on top throughout under overcast conditions and on a pitch of uncertain bounce, with Ollie Robinson marking his return to England duty for the first time in over two years with a test-best 5-39 in New Zealand's meagre first-innings 113 all out.

Emilio Gay scored 57 on England debut during a second-innings total of 226 as the hosts enjoyed a comprehensive win in their first test since a 4-1 Ashes loss in Australia completed in January. England's bowlers were in top form throughout the test, with Ollie Robinson and Gus Atkinson leading the charge.

Robinson, who was making his return to England duty after a two-year absence, took 5-39 in New Zealand's first innings, while Atkinson took 5-30 in the second innings to help England bowl out New Zealand for 138. The win marked a significant turnaround for England, who had suffered a 4-1 defeat in the Ashes series in Australia earlier this year.

The team's victory at Lord's was a testament to their hard work and determination, and it sets them up well for the rest of the series. The series is now level at 1-0 in favor of England, with the next test scheduled to take place in a few days. The match was played under overcast conditions, with the pitch offering uncertain bounce, but the bowlers on both sides were able to adapt and perform well.

England's batsmen also showed their skills, with Emilio Gay scoring 57 on his debut and Ben Duckett contributing 34 to the team's total of 226. The win has given England a much-needed boost, and they will look to build on this momentum in the next test. The team's performance has been impressive, and they will be looking to continue their winning streak in the coming days.

England's victory at Lord's has sent a message to their opponents, and it has set the tone for the rest of the series. The team's hard work and determination have paid off, and they will be looking to capitalize on this momentum in the next test. The match was a closely contested one, with both teams showing their skills and determination.

However, in the end, England's bowlers were able to outperform their opponents, and they emerged victorious. The win has given England a much-needed confidence boost, and they will look to build on this momentum in the coming days. The team's performance has been impressive, and they will be looking to continue their winning streak in the coming days





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