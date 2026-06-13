England Suffers Theft of Training Equipment Ahead of World Cup

England's World Cup preparations have been hit by a theft of training equipment, with police investigating the incident and two subjects of interest taken into custody.

England have suffered a theft of training equipment ahead of their arrival in Kansas City , local police said, after a vehicle transporting the gear to their World Cup base was broken into.

The incident occurred while equipment was being transferred from England's pre-tournament base in Florida to Swope Soccer Village, where it was due to be in place before the squad began training after they arrived in Kansas City on Saturday. We are investigating a possible theft of equipment from a team vehicle that arrived in Kansas City with items missing this evening, police said. The investigation is ongoing. Two subjects of interest were taken into custody pending further investigation.

Balls and boots were among the items believed to have been stolen, according to British media reports. The theft of training equipment is the latest in a string of incidents involving England's World Cup preparations, following a reported theft of a team bus in the Netherlands and an incident in which a team staff member was arrested for allegedly bringing a prohibited item into the team's hotel in Qatar.

The theft of the training equipment is a significant setback for England's World Cup preparations, and the team's management will be keen to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. The team's management has confirmed that the stolen equipment will be replaced as soon as possible, and that the team will not be affected by the theft. The investigation into the theft of the training equipment is ongoing, and police are working to identify the individuals responsible for the theft.

The incident has raised concerns about the security of the team's equipment and the safety of the players during the World Cup. The team's management has assured the players that their safety is the top priority, and that the team will take all necessary precautions to ensure their safety during the tournament. The theft of the training equipment is a reminder of the importance of security and safety during major international sporting events.

The incident has also highlighted the need for teams to take extra precautions to protect their equipment and players during the World Cup. The team's management has confirmed that they will take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The investigation into the theft of the training equipment is ongoing, and police are working to identify the individuals responsible for the theft.

The incident has raised concerns about the security of the team's equipment and the safety of the players during the World Cup. The team's management has assured the players that their safety is the top priority, and that the team will take all necessary precautions to ensure their safety during the tournament





SABC News Online / 🏆 32. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

England World Cup Theft Training Equipment Kansas City

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bellingham says England squad must feel loved for World Cup successJude Bellingham emphasizes the need for every England squad member to feel valued, admitting off-pitch issues at Euro 2024. He reflects on the importance of togetherness and learning from past experiences ahead of the World Cup under new coach Thomas Tuchel.

Read more »

Sri Lanka win toss, choose to bowl in T20 World Cup opener v EnglandSri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener against England, capitalizing on a pitch offering early assistance. Sri Lanka enter with confidence after five consecutive wins, while England rely on a strong spin attack and a balanced lineup.

Read more »

England Faces Equipment Theft Ahead of World Cup Training in Kansas CityThe England national football team suffered a theft of training equipment as their vehicles were broken into in Kansas City before World Cup preparations. The incident, involving stolen boots, balls, and uniforms, has prompted an investigation by local police and a rapid replacement plan by the FA. With the team set to open its first training session at Swope Soccer Village and later face Croatia, Ghana, and Panama in Group L, organizers and players navigate the logistical challenge of securing gear and maintaining readiness. Fans can watch all matches live on DStv or through the DStv Stream app, ensuring coverage amid the disruption.

Read more »

England World Cup Preparations Disrupted by Theft of Training EquipmentEngland's FIFA World Cup 2026 preparations have been hindered after a vehicle carrying training gear to their Kansas City base was broken into, resulting in the theft of essential items including balls and boots, police say.

Read more »