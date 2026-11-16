England beat Spain 3-2 to end their 44-match unbeaten run and win Group A3, while Belgium thrashed Italy 4-1 and France topped Group A1 with a 2-1 win over Turkey.

England ended Spain's 44-match unbeaten run in competitive fixtures with a dramatic 3-2 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Sunday. The win allowed Thomas Tuchel's team to win Group A3, level on 15 points with Spain, and inflicted Spain's first competitive defeat since March 2023.

Tuchel called it England's best performance of his reign. He told ITV: Under the circumstances against who and where we played, yeah. He added: We showed what we are made of and what we can do. We are always ready to push our limits.

Also read England defeat Spain to win Nations League group

We had our best result in 60 years and we weren't happy with it. It's impressive what we did in the last two camps. Harry Kane put England ahead on the stroke of half time with a penalty, his record-extending 93rd England goal. Ezri Konsa struck just after the break before Ben White gave England a 3-0 lead in the 57th minute.

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White latched onto Jude Bellingham's pass and finished between Unai Simon's legs. England needed that cushion. Moments later, Elliot Anderson hauled back Lamine Yamal in the box, conceding a penalty and a red card. Mikel Oyarzabal slotted home the spot-kick with Spain's first shot on target to set up a grandstand finish.

Nico Williams slammed home Lamine Yamal's inch-perfect cross with 15 minutes remaining, but England held out under a Spanish onslaught. The jitters brought back memories of England's collapse against Argentina in the 2022 World Cup semifinal, which cost them a place in the final. The win ends Spain's historic 44-match unbeaten streak in competitive fixtures. Belgium thumped Italy 4-1 to join France in the Nations League quarter-finals.

Belgium Thrash Italy To Advance

Sitting third in Group A1 and needing a win to qualify, Belgium fell behind when Francesco Pio Esposito volleyed Italy ahead in the 11th minute. But Belgium blew Italy away in the following quarter of an hour. Maxim De Cuyper and Nathan Ngoy bundled the hosts ahead before Jeremy Doku slalomed through the Azzurri defence and confidently shot home.

Mark van Bommel's team deservedly claimed a spot in the quarters and made sure the scoreline reflected the balance of play when Diego Moreira slotted home with 10 minutes remaining. A dismal night for Italy, who were top of the group after beating France last time out and just needed a draw to go through, was made worse when Senne Lammens saved Esposito's weak late penalty. Italy boss Roberto Mancini said: Nights like this can happen, unfortunately.

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France Beat Turkey To Top Group

These things can happen during a rebuilding process. We're disappointed, but this is the kind of night that will ultimately prove useful to us. France topped Group A1 after bouncing back from defeat to Italy with a 2-1 win over rock-bottom Turkey in Bordeaux. An Emirhan Topcu own goal just after half-time and Eli Junior Kroupi's first goal for France were enough for Zinedine Zidane's team to prevail and take top spot.

Les Bleus will head into the draw for the last eight, scheduled for Friday in Nyon, Switzerland, as a seeded team. That position ensures they will host the return leg in March 2027 but could mean they face Spain.