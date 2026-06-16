England Edge Past Ireland in T20 World Cup as Sciver-Brunt Injury Raises Concerns

England secured a four-wicket win over Ireland in the Women's T20 World Cup, but the victory was overshadowed by an injury to captain Nat Sciver-Brunt. With only four days until their next match, England's semifinal hopes hinge on Sciver-Brunt's recovery, while Sophie Ecclestone's bowling earned her player of the match honors.

In a tense encounter at the Women's T20 World Cup , England secured a four-wicket victory over Ireland, reaching their target of 119 runs with 15 balls to spare.

However, the win was significantly tempered by concerns over the fitness of key all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt, who limped off the field with just nine runs remaining. Sciver-Brunt had only recently returned from a torn left calf, making her departure a major worry for England's campaign. The team's chase began shakily, with England reduced to 35 for three, but Sciver-Brunt steadied the innings before being forced to retire.

Charlie Dean, who remained unbeaten, suggested the injury was precautionary, stating, "I think it was just tightness. Credit to Nat, she just took herself off as a precaution to avoid any further damage.

" England now has four points in Group B, positioning them strongly for a semifinal spot, but the timeline is tight-Sciver-Brunt has only four days to recover before the next match against Scotland at Headingley. Meanwhile, Sophie Ecclestone's bowling performance of 3-22 earned her the player of the match award, highlighting England's depth despite the injury scare.

The match also saw the inclusion of several players from both sides, with Ireland's lineup featuring Amy Hunter (wicketkeeper), Alana Dalzell, Gaby Lewis (captain), Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Leah Paul, Alice Tector, Louise Little, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, and Aimee Maguire. England's side included Amy Jones (wicketkeeper), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, and Lauren Bell.

The result moves England into a commanding position in the group, but the scrutiny now shifts to the medical status of their star all-rounder ahead of crucial upcoming fixtures





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Women's T20 World Cup England Cricket Ireland Cricket Nat Sciver-Brunt Injury Sophie Ecclestone Group B Standings

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England Beat Ireland in Women's Cricket World Cup Match, but Nat Sciver-Brunt Suffers InjuryEngland secured a four-wicket win over Ireland in their Women's Cricket World Cup match, but the victory was marred by an injury to Nat Sciver-Brunt. Sciver-Brunt had only recently returned to the team after recovering from a torn left calf, and she played a crucial role in England's recovery from a precarious 35 for three. However, she limped off the field with nine runs remaining, and England went on to reach their target of 119 with 15 balls to spare. This win moves England to four points in group B and puts them in a strong position to reach the semifinals.

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