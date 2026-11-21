England recorded a record 25-point win over New Zealand at Twickenham and a bonus point to move top of the Northern Hemisphere table and stay in contention for next Sunday's Nations Championship final.

England outclassed New Zealand 37-12 at Twickenham on Saturday, a record victory margin over the All Blacks that gave them a chance of making next weekend's Nations Championship final.

England Dominate First Half Against All Blacks

The hosts dominated the first half and led 19-5 at half-time. Henry Slade went over inside five minutes to make it 5-0, a score that came after the centre won the race to recalled flyhalf Fin Smith's precise grubber-kick behind the All Blacks defence. The try arrived in just the fourth minute following a strong scrum.

Also read England Defeat New Zealand 37-12 to Reach Nations Championship Final

England were held up over the tryline and Fin Smith carelessly kicked the ball dead when trying to set up an attacking lineout after his pack won a scrum penalty. The second try England had been threatening arrived in the 32nd minute. Fullback George Furbank made a dashing break and Slade chased his own chip and chase, nearly scoring before scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet dived over between the posts from a close-range ruck.

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It was 19-0 after tries from Slade, Van Poortvliet and No 8 Ben Earl. Four minutes before the break, Earl peeled away from the scrum and breezed past Cam Roigard, Fin Smith adding the conversion to give England a well-deserved 19-point lead. Prop Ethan de Groot's try on the cusp of halftime gave the All Blacks hope and cut the gap to 14 points. Flank Ollie Chessum added a fourth England try early in the second half.

England started the second half as sharply as the first, Chessum stealing a lineout before applying the finishing touch. All Blacks fullback Beauden Barrett then marked becoming just the fourth man to appear in 150 Tests with a well-taken score, converted by flyhalf Damian McKenzie, that cut the hosts' lead to 12 points. Replacement flyhalf Marcus Smith extended England's lead to 27-12 when landing a 57th-minute penalty with his first act of the match.

Centre Seb Atkinson scored England's fifth try just after the hour mark before Marcus Smith's second penalty, the last kick of the game, sealed victory. England's 25-point winning margin surpassed their previous best against the All Blacks of 17 points achieved in a 38-21 success at Twickenham in 2012.

Victory Lifts England Top Of Table

This win, just England's 10th in 48 Tests against New Zealand, was also the first time in more than 20 years they had enjoyed successive victories over the All Blacks following last year's 33-19 triumph at Twickenham. England moved top of the Northern Hemisphere table on 25 points and their superior points difference means France, on 21, realistically need a bonus-point win over Argentina later on Saturday to make next Sunday's final at Twickenham.

England are four points ahead of France, who host Argentina on Saturday night. England captain Maro Itoje said: I love the way the team is growing and we look forward to the future. New Zealand remained top of the Southern Hemisphere standings on 22 points, one ahead of South Africa who face Ireland on Saturday knowing a win would put them in the final.

The result means the Springboks need to pick up just one log point against Ireland in Dublin to finish top of the Nations Championship southern hemisphere standings and book a place in next Sunday's final at Twickenham. New Zealand hooker Codie Taylor said: We're under pressure, we put ourselves under pressure, England put us under pressure and, when we had our opportunities, we either gave the ball away or made errors, so pretty disappointing.

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Rare Losing Streak For New Zealand

The defeat also marks only the third time, and second in the professional era, that New Zealand have lost five Tests in a year, which last happened in 1998. After last weekend's historic defeat by Wales, New Zealand reverted to a much stronger line-up and England had prepared to face a side with a point to prove.

But the All Blacks barely got out of their own half before the break and remained in touching distance only because England failed to capitalise on their control. Both teams fielded their strongest available sides, New Zealand bringing back several big guns and England recalling several senior players after thrashing Japan 78-15. Cadan Murley was a late replacement for Tommy Freeman.

De Groot's try felt significant, the All Blacks converting their first real chance of the game to give themselves a foothold for an unlikely comeback. New Zealand hit back through Barrett, but England were unfazed and centre Atkinson's score ended the All Blacks' hopes of a comeback.

Before kick-off former England captain Lewis Moody, who last year revealed he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease and is fundraising for research into the condition, came onto the field to huge cheers from a capacity crowd. He joined the team as they lined up in a V formation, first deployed when England beat New Zealand in a 2019 World Cup semi-final in Japan, while the All Blacks performed their traditional pre-match haka.

Moody joined the English players in facing the haka. England's win gives them a strong position in the northern hemisphere race. New Zealand's hopes now depend on results elsewhere, while England wait on France's match against Argentina and South Africa's trip to Ireland.