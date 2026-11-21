England secure a record 37-12 victory over New Zealand at Twickenham, prompting All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie to accept blame for the poor performance.

England delivered a dominant performance on Saturday at Twickenham, securing a record 37-12 victory against New Zealand. The win marks a significant milestone for the English side, surpassing their previous largest margin of victory over the All Blacks at this venue. This result ends a long drought for England, who have not enjoyed successive wins over New Zealand since the years 2002 and 2003.

Rennie Accepts Blame for Record Loss

All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie has taken full responsibility for the team's poor showing in the match. He described the performance as worse than the previous week's shocking defeat to Wales in Cardiff. Rennie stated that the team was significantly below the required standard and acknowledged that he failed to prepare them adequately. He emphasized that letting the country down was a priority concern, and this recent loss deepened that disappointment.

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The defeat is particularly painful for New Zealand given their recent history. The team had recalled several key players after suffering a stunning 35-28 loss to Wales, which was their first defeat to the Welsh in 73 years. Despite these changes, the All Blacks were outplayed in every aspect of the game. The 25-point margin of victory exceeded the 17-point gap from England's 38-21 win over New Zealand in 2012.

England's Dominant First Half Performance

England controlled the match from the early stages, scoring five tries in total. Three of these tries came in the first half, establishing a commanding lead before the break. Henry Slade opened the scoring just four minutes into the match. Jack van Poortvliet and player-of-the-match Ben Earl also crossed the try line during the opening period to build momentum for the home side.

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The second half saw England extend their advantage further with two more tries. Ollie Chessum and Seb Atkinson added to the scoreboard, ensuring New Zealand could not mount a serious comeback. In response, New Zealand managed only two tries. Ethan de Groot scored in the first half, and Beauden Barrett added a second in the second half. However, these efforts were insufficient to challenge England's comprehensive control of the game.

Moody's Presence Inspires English Squad

A key emotional factor in the match was the presence of former England captain Lewis Moody. Moody, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year, joined the team for the pre-match haka. His support helped energize the squad, which included over 80,000 fans in a capacity crowd at Twickenham. Slade credited Moody's involvement for providing an extra lift to the players at a crucial moment.

The victory serves as a strong indicator of England's resurgence under head coach Steve Borthwick. This win was their fifth consecutive success since he took charge in December 2022. It also highlights their recovery from a difficult Six Nations campaign earlier in the year. The performance suggests that England is building genuine momentum ahead of the next Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Rennie's Record and Future Implications

For Dave Rennie, the loss adds to a challenging tenure as head coach. He has now presided over five defeats in twelve test matches, equalling the worst run for the All Blacks in the professional era. The rugby chiefs initially appointed Rennie after ending Scott Robertson's tenure due to the loss to Wales. However, this recent result raises questions about the team's direction and Rennie's ability to lead them forward.

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England's coach Steve Borthwick expressed satisfaction with the team's progress but warned against complacency. He stated that while the performance was a step forward, it should not be viewed as the peak of the team's potential. The squad aims to build on this momentum and continue improving their standards. The focus now shifts to maintaining this form and addressing any tactical weaknesses identified during the match.