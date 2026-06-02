England Contemplate Debut for Fast Bowler Sonny Baker

England are considering handing a test debut to fast bowler Sonny Baker when they face New Zealand in Thursday's series-opener at Lord's. Baker is in contention to feature in England's first test since their 4-1 Ashes drubbing in Australia.

England may hand a test debut to fast bowler Sonny Baker when they face New Zealand in Thursday's series-opener at Lord's . The 23-year-old is in contention to feature in England 's first test since their 4-1 Ashes drubbing in Australia.

Josh Tongue and the recalled Ollie Robinson appear likely to take two of the seam-bowling places, leaving Baker vying with Gus Atkinson for a spot in the team. Atkinson has an impressive record at Lord's, with 19 wickets at just 10.94 in two previous tests at the London ground, as well as a century against Sri Lanka, but Baker's greater speed makes him an attractive option.

Opening batsman Emilio Gay is due to make his debut and an uncertain weather forecast could work in Baker's favour if there is a prospect of overs being lost in the first of a three-test series. England coach Brendon McCullum praised Baker's abilities, saying 'he's quick' and 'I think he's going to be a cricketer that the country really gets behind'. McCullum also noted that Baker has the ability to touch 90 miles per hour, with a skiddy bouncer.

McCullum said Baker had the potential to be an exciting proposition and would do a good job if selected. However, he also noted that the team may stick with tried and tested bowlers who can extract movement from the overhead conditions at Lord's. Baker has played two white-ball matches for England and was expensive in both, but has made a lively start to the county season with Hampshire.

McCullum said that Baker's experiences had strengthened him and made him a better, stronger, and more complete cricketer





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