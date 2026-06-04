England collapse to 118-8 as Jamieson leads New Zealand on opening day of Lord's Test

England slumped to 118-8 on the first day of the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's, with Kyle Jamieson taking 4-50. Harry Brook scored 56, but a top-order collapse left the hosts in trouble before bad light ended play early.

Kyle Jamieson led a devastating New Zealand bowling attack as England crumbled to 118 for eight on the opening day of the first Test at Lord's on Thursday, with only Harry Brook's fighting half-century providing any resistance.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat on a green-tinged pitch offering seam movement and bounce, but their top order failed to cope with the disciplined line and length of the visitors. Jamieson, returning to Test cricket after a long injury layoff, claimed four for 50 in 11.1 overs, exploiting the conditions superbly to expose England's batting frailties.

His ability to extract extra bounce from a good length troubled the home batters, who struggled to score freely and were forced into defensive strokes that often resulted in edges. The early start was delayed by rain, but once play began, New Zealand's pace unit maintained relentless pressure, rarely allowing England to settle into any rhythm.

The pitch, while not unplayable, demanded patience and technical soundness, qualities that were largely absent from England's innings barring Brook's counterattacking 56 off 64 balls. The day's play also witnessed a bright start from debutant Emilio Gay, who struck his first ball in Test cricket for four but fell for eight, edging Jamieson to Daryl Mitchell in the slips. Gay's dismissal set the tone for a chaotic morning session in which England lost four wickets for 33 runs.

Ben Duckett was trapped lbw by Nathan Smith for 19, and Jacob Bethell suffered the same fate off Will O'Rourke. Then came the prized wicket of Joe Root, caught behind off O'Rourke for just one, as the former captain prodded outside off stump. Jamie Smith, the wicketkeeper-batsman, made only one before he was clean bowled by Jamieson, leaving the ball that seamed back and knocked over off stump.

At 33 for three, England were in deep trouble, and the loss of Root and Smith compounded their woes. Harry Brook, however, played with typical aggression, taking on the bowlers with a series of powerful drives and pulls. He was dropped twice, first by Devon Conway at backward point on 12 and then by Rachin Ravindra at deep midwicket on 45, the latter a straightforward chance that was spilled.

Brook's innings of 56 included nine fours and provided the only bright spot for England, as he shared a brief partnership with captain Ben Stokes, who was playing on his 35th birthday. Stokes hit Jamieson for a boundary but soon fell for 12, edging to Kane Williamson at second slip, who took a low, one-handed catch diving in front of first slip.

With Stokes gone, Brook had only the lower order for support, and he eventually holed out to long leg off Jamieson, ending the resistance. At that point, England were 118 for eight, and bad light forced an early tea, with the umpires deciding to call off play for the day due to deteriorating visibility.

The early finish left New Zealand firmly in control, and they will look to bowl out England cheaply on the second morning before building a substantial first-innings lead. The Test, the first of a three-match series, holds significance for both teams as they prepare for the upcoming World Test Championship cycle. For New Zealand, Jamieson's return to form is a major boost, while England will need to address their batting vulnerabilities, especially against quality pace bowling in helpful conditions.

The pitch at Lord's is expected to offer assistance to seamers throughout the match, but with the forecast promising clearer weather, the game could move quickly. England's lower order, including Gus Atkinson, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, and Shoaib Bashir, will aim to contribute valuable runs to push the total past 150, which could be competitive given the bowling-friendly nature of the surface.

The home side's tail is known for its batting capabilities, and they will need to show resilience to keep New Zealand from taking complete command. The visitors' batting lineup, led by Tom Latham and Devon Conway, will be eager to capitalise on any early advantage and build a solid foundation. Overall, the first day's play belonged to New Zealand, and England face an uphill battle to stay in the contest





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cricket England Vs New Zealand Test Match Kyle Jamieson Lord's

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

England Begin World Cup Preparations with Light Training in Florida HeatEngland's national football team started their pre-World Cup training in Palm Beach, Florida, enduring hot and humid conditions. The squad, led by manager Thomas Tuchel, are preparing for upcoming friendlies against New Zealand and Costa Rica before moving to Kansas City. Players adapted to the high temperatures expected during the tournament, with striker Ollie Watkins emphasizing the goal of winning the World Cup after past near-misses. Midfielder Kobbie Mainoo highlighted focusing on the present ahead of the tournament.

Read more »

England Aim to redeem Ashes Failures Against New Zealand at Lord'sEngland begins a three-test home series against New Zealand at Lord's, seeking to move past their 4-1 Ashes loss. Coach Brendon McCullum emphasizes tactical growth amidst team changes including debutant Emilio Gay and Shoaib Bashir's return, while star allrounder Ben Stokes looks to regain form. New Zealand, led by Kane Williamson, anticipates a strong challenge in the historic 150th Lord's Test.

Read more »

Emilio Gay set for England debut after Italy stint and West Indies snubEmilio Gay, who previously played for Italy and turned down the West Indies, is set to make his Test debut for England against New Zealand at Lord's. The 26-year-old has long dreamed of playing for England and believes representing Italy did not hinder his selection. He moved to Durham to boost his chances and now shares a dressing room with England captain Ben Stokes.

Read more »

New Zealand player meets influencer behind sudden viral fame and millions of new followersNew Zealand footballer Tim Payne met the influencer behind his stunning viral fame on Wednesday, presenting him with a team shirt after gaining almost five million Instagram followers in a week.

Read more »