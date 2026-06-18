England Beat Croatia 4-2 in World Cup opener as Kane reaches scoring milestone

England secured a thrilling 4-2 victory over Croatia in their World Cup Group L match, with captain Harry Kane scoring twice to equal Gary Lineker's England World Cup record and goals from Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford sealing the win.

England kicked off their World Cup campaign with an exciting 4-2 victory over Croatia on Wednesday, propelled by two goals from captain Harry Kane and strikes from Jude Bellingham and substitute Marcus Rashford .

Kane broke the deadlock early, converting a retaken penalty in the 12th minute after an initial infringement was recalled. Croatia responded strongly, equalising just before the half-hour mark when Martin Baturina pounced on a midfield turnover and unleashed a strike that Jordan Pickford could only get a hand to but not prevent from crossing the line.

Kane then moved level with Gary Lineker's England World Cup record of 10 goals by heading home from a Declan Rice corner in the 42nd minute, showcasing his poacher's instinct inside the penalty area. However, the first half ended in dramatic fashion as Croatia forced another leveler in the fifth minute of added time: Ivan Perišić's clever header found Petar Musa, who blazed the ball past Pickford to make it 2-2 at the break.

The second half saw England regain control through moments of individual brilliance. Two minutes after the interval, Jude Bellingham launched a breathtaking solo run, being released by Elliot Anderson, and his low, angled effort squirmed in off the post. That reinvigorated the Three Lions, and they put the game to bed in the 85th minute when a swift counter-attack was finished by Marcus Rashford, who slotted home to secure the three points.

This win leaves England in a commanding position in Group L, ahead of their forthcoming opponents Ghana and Panama, who met later on Wednesday. The match was a showcase of attacking verve, defensive vulnerabilities, and the talismanic status of Harry Kane, whose goalscoring milestones continue to mount on the grand stage.

While England's defence looked susceptible to quick transitions, their attacking depth and the impact of substitutes like Rashford proved decisive in a high-scoring affair that sets the tone for their tournament ambitions. 拍拍 The accompanying details regarding cookies, user consent, and website functionality were clearly unrelated boilerplate material and have been omitted from this rewritten news text. Only the substantive match report and its implications have been retained in the narrative above





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