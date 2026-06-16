England and Croatia Brace for High‑Stakes Group L Opener at Dallas Stadium

England seek a quick start against Croatia in their 2026 World Cup Group L debut, while Croatia aim to blend veteran experience with fresh momentum. Both sides preview tactics, key players and historical head‑to‑head record ahead of the Dallas clash.

England will be looking to seize an early advantage in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L opener against Croatia, scheduled for Wednesday evening at Dallas Stadium.

The Three Lions entered the tournament after a concise preparation period that saw them edge New Zealand 1‑0 on June 6 and then dismantle Costa Rica 3‑0 four days later, both matches staged in the United States. Coach Thomas Tuchel used those friendlies to trial a variety of formations and personnel, but his comments suggest a return to a more settled line‑up for the crucial first game.

This will be England's seventeenth appearance at a World Cup, a campaign that follows a historic 1966 triumph on home soil and a quarter‑final exit at the 2022 edition, where they fell 2‑1 to eventual runners‑up France. Croatia, meanwhile, have arrived in North America with a mixed set of results. A 2‑0 loss to Belgium on June 2 was quickly offset by a 2‑1 victory over Slovenia five days later, giving Zlatko Dalić's side a measure of momentum.

The Vatreni are making their seventh World Cup appearance, a record of three group‑stage eliminations and three deep runs that include a third‑place finish in their debut tournament in 1998, a repeat third‑place in 2022, and a runners‑up finish in 2018. Their veteran core, anchored by 40‑year‑old captain Luka Modrić and 37‑year‑old winger Ivan Perišić, brings a wealth of experience but also raises questions about the sustainability of relying on players well into their thirties.

Modrić, on the brink of reaching 200 caps during the competition, remains a master of distribution and positional sense, though observers wonder if his physical stamina will match his technical brilliance. The fixture marks the 12th meeting between the two nations, a history that dates back to 1996. England have historically held the upper hand, with six wins to Croatia's three and two draws.

Their only previous World Cup encounter came in the 2018 semi‑final in Moscow, where Croatia overturned a 1‑0 deficit to win 2‑1 after extra time. The most recent competitive clash was in the group stage of Euro 2020 (played in 2021), when England secured a 1‑0 victory in London.

England will be led by their all‑time top scorer Harry Kane, who has amassed 79 goals in 114 appearances and captains a side eager to reclaim the glory that has eluded them for six decades. Kane, now 32, is embarking on his third World Cup with the ambition of steering the Three Lions back to the summit.

Both captains have stressed the importance of a strong start: Modrić emphasized the need for cohesion and team spirit, while Tuchel vowed that England will deliver their maximum effort to set the tone for the tournament. Fans worldwide can tune in to every 2026 World Cup match via DStv's Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access packages, with streaming available through the DStv Stream app for on‑the‑go viewing





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FIFA World Cup 2026 England National Team Croatia National Team Group L Opener Harry Kane Luka Modrić

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