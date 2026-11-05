Energy Exchange Southern Africa and Engie Seek New South Africa Electricity Licenses

Energy Exchange Southern Africa and Engie Energy Marketing South Africa apply for power trading and cross-border licenses, marking a significant step in South Africa's evolving electricity market structure.

Energy Exchange of Southern Africa and Engie Energy Marketing South Africa have formally applied for critical electricity licenses, signaling a major expansion of private sector participation in the nation's power market. Energy Exchange of Southern Africa, which is backed by Remgro, seeks an import-export license to facilitate power movement across borders within the Southern African Development Community. Simultaneously, Engie Energy Marketing South Africa has submitted an application for a domestic electricity trading license covering specific regions currently supplied by Eskom.

Core Details of License Applications

Energy Exchange of Southern Africa is pursuing an import-export license that explicitly covers "South Africa and Sadc," referring to the Southern African Development Community. The company asserts that it has the capacity to deliver 1GW of power to Eskom under 15-year agreements. This initiative aligns with the broader goal of leveraging South Africa's average surplus of approximately 4GW to address deficits of about 6GW faced by neighboring nations. Engie Energy Marketing South Africa, on the other hand, has targeted specific provinces for its trading license, namely the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

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Strategic Positions and Market Dynamics

The strategic positioning of these entities reflects distinct approaches to market entry. Engie, formerly known as GDF Suez, has focused its trading application on the Eastern Cape, where customers are supplied by Dedisa, and KwaZulu-Natal, served by Avon. Energy Exchange of Southern Africa was founded in 2017 and received a Nersa license in 2022 to trade electricity over the Eskom grid. In 2023, Remgro sold a 25% stake in Energy Exchange of Southern Africa to Rand Merchant Bank, further solidifying its financial backing. These moves come as the regulatory landscape remains fluid, with Eskom challenging previous licenses in court.

Stakeholder Views on Export and Demand

Executives at Energy Exchange of Southern Africa have emphasized a cautious approach to cross-border power sales, prioritizing domestic stability. A company spokesperson stated that "Before we think of exporting the electrons, we must be satisfied that we are able to meet our own demand." This sentiment highlights the tension between regional energy integration and local supply security. GreenCo Power Services was previously granted a license by Nersa to move power across borders, proving that private traders can operate in this space. However, Energy Exchange of Southern Africa insists on securing local headroom for growth before engaging in international trade.

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Regulatory Challenges and Legal Proceedings

The applications arrive amidst a contentious period for South Africa's electricity trading regime. Eskom recently filed a court review against five trading licenses granted by Nersa to entities including Green Electron Market, CBI Electric Apollo, GreenCo Power Services, Discovery Green, and Noa Group Trading. Eskom argued that these licenses allowed new entrants to avoid contributing to necessary subsidies. While Energy Exchange of Southern Africa's license was not included in this specific legal challenge, the hearing for the contested licenses is scheduled from 9.30am to 1pm on Microsoft Teams. Interested parties must register by 4.30pm on 30 November to attend or make representations.

Future Impact on Grid Infrastructure

Beyond trading, the sector is undergoing significant structural changes regarding independent transmission providers. The government is establishing rules for how private companies can build and own new grid lines to recover their investments. Written comments on these rules close on 2 December and can be submitted via email. The first phase of this independent transmission provider program requires the construction of 1,164km of new lines. However, recent delays have pushed the timeline for national treasury and the department of electricity and energy engagements into the second quarter of 2027. Current trajectory assessments suggest that this new grid infrastructure is unlikely to be operational by the end of the decade, posing long-term challenges for market growth.